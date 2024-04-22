(Alliance News) - Plant Health Care PLC on Monday said its fertiliser product Harpinab has been approved for sale in Belgium.

Plant Health Care shares were up 12% at 3.99 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based maker of biological, agricultural products said the approval allows for the immediate sale of Harpinab in Belgium.

Harpinab is a recombinant protein that acts as a powerful biostimulant, improving the yield and quality of crops. Plant Health Care is launching Harpinab for use in European potato production, followed by fruit and vegetable crops.

Harpinab was first approved in France in October 2022, and was recognised in Poland and Spain in 2023.

EMEA Director Angel Marin said: ?It has been a long-term goal of the company to expand the use of its core product, Harpinab across Europe's biggest agricultural markets. The authorization to begin sales in Belgium brings us one-step closer and the company expects to select our distribution partner for the EU countries by the end of the year. Harpinab is an environmentally friendly, and proven protein technology which improves plant growth and development resulting in higher quality, yields and long-term storage stability, which are critical as the world seeks to address food security."

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.