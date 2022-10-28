Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Plant Health Care plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHC   GB00B01JC540

PLANT HEALTH CARE PLC

(PHC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:57 2022-10-28 am EDT
9.600 GBX   +2.78%
08:14aPlant Health Care makes strides in Europe with Portuguese deal
AI
05:16aPlant Health Care Registers Product for Fertilizer Use in France
MT
05:05aPlant Health Signs Distributor for Fertilizer PREzym in Portugal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plant Health Care makes strides in Europe with Portuguese deal

10/28/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Plant Health Care PLC on Friday said it has made significant steps towards penetrating the European market as it signed agreements to register and distribute products in both Portugal and France.

Plant Health Care is a North Carolina, US-based provider of proprietary agricultural biological products and technology solutions focused on improving crop performance.

The company has signed an agreement with EDAF Unipessoal Lda to become the exclusive distributor in Portugal for its proprietary Pretec-containing fertiliser, Prezym, for use in fruit, vegetable and cereals crop production.

Pretec is a technology that induces natural defensive and metabolic responses in crop plants so that they suffer less harm from stresses like nematodes or disease during a growing season.

Plant Health Care expects to begin commercial sales of Prezym in the first half of 2023. This is the first sale of Pretec-based products in Europe.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for Plant Health Care and our ambitious plans to grow our global footprint/market share," said Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tweedy.

"I am excited for our first sales of the Pretec technology in Europe which has the potential to grow considerably and transform the European farming industry towards a sustainable future with better crops delivering a higher yield for thousands of farmers."

Plant Health Care also said on Friday that its bio-stimulant, Harpin AB, has been successfully registered for use as a fertiliser in France by the Agence Nationale De Securitie Sanitaire.

ANSES is responsible for food, environmental and occupational health and safety. The company also called this development a major milestone, given that France is the largest agricultural producer in the EU.

Looking ahead, Plant Health Care expects to achieve revenue of USD30.0 million by 2025 through the launch of new products and by cultivating current and future distributor relationships.

Plant Health Care shares were trading 2.8% higher at 9.60 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.47% 681.75 End-of-day quote.15.47%
PLANT HEALTH CARE PLC 2.78% 9.6 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.21% 838.75 End-of-day quote.9.05%
All news about PLANT HEALTH CARE PLC
08:14aPlant Health Care makes strides in Europe with Portuguese deal
AI
05:16aPlant Health Care Registers Product for Fertilizer Use in France
MT
05:05aPlant Health Signs Distributor for Fertilizer PREzym in Portugal
MT
02:00aPlant Health Care plc Announces New Distribution Agreement with EDAF
CI
02:00aPlant Health Care plc Announces Registration of Harpin in France
CI
10/27TRADING UPDATES: Gusbourne toasts vintage; Hardide supplies Leonardo
AI
10/27Plant Health Care plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
09/26Earnings Flash (PHC.L) PLANT HEALTH CARE Posts H1 Loss $-0.01
MT
09/26Plant Health Care plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/22Plant Health Care to Conduct Field Trials for Plant Technology Platform
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,3 M 33,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart PLANT HEALTH CARE PLC
Duration : Period :
Plant Health Care plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANT HEALTH CARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,11 $
Average target price 0,33 $
Spread / Average Target 208%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeff Tweedy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Hovey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Gareth Joseph Richards Non-Executive Chairman
Zhong Min Wei Chief Scientific Officer & VP-Harpin Technology
William M. Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANT HEALTH CARE PLC-7.06%33
NUTRIEN LTD.18.91%45 096
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.93.02%27 650
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.48.81%21 311
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-7.25%20 756
THE MOSAIC COMPANY36.27%18 486