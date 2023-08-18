(Alliance News) - Plant Health Care PLC on Friday said its biochemical fungicide, PHC279, for the control of sugar cane and coffee disease has been approved for use in Brazil.

The Manchester-based maker of biological products for agriculture said that it received approval - which includes review by three government agencies - in less than a year, which it said confirms "the Brazilian government's commitment to promoting effective and environmentally friendly products".

Plant Health Care said 9.8 million hectares are expected to be planted with sugar cane in the 2023 to 2024 season in Brazil, with a further 2.5 million hectares to be planted with coffee.

Plant Health Care noted that farmers in Brazil spent a total of USD173 million to control coffee and sugar cane diseases during the 2021 to 2022 growing season, so it expects widespread adoption of its product by farmers in the South American country.

Plant Health Care said PHC279 is from its naturally derived and environmentally-friendly PREtec platform, used to stimulate crop growth, improve yield and health, and enhance disease resistance

Chief Executive Jeff Tweedy said: "Building on the success of Saori use in soybeans and the continued growth of H2Copla use in sugar cane, this new registration will bring the benefits of PHC279 to sugar cane and coffee growers and expand Plant Health Care's current business in Brazil. This product will help Brazilian farmers sustainably produce crops and supports the company's vision to be a leading global provider of peptides for agricultural production."

Plant Health Care shares were down 1.6% to 9.20 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

