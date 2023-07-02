750,000 Options of Plantable Health Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023.

750,000 Options of Plantable Health Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 548 days starting from 31-DEC-2021 to 2-JUL-2023.



Details:

An aggregate of 42,599,479 common shares and 3,000,000 options will be escrowed, of which, 1/4 of the escrowed securities will be released On the date that the issuerâ€™s securities are listed on a Canadian exchange (the listing date), 1/3 of the escrowed securities will be released 6 months after the listing date 1/2 of the escrowed securities will be released 12 months after the listing date and the remaining escrowed securities will be released 18 months after release date.