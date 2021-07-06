PlantFuel Life : Partners with Reforestation Non-Profit, One Tree Planted

"One for one" Initiative Dedicated to Planting Trees Around the World

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") announced a partnership with One Tree Planted that aims to plant 50,000 trees for landscape restoration in 2021. For every purchase of PlantFuel products, One Tree Planted will plant one tree.

"Working with One Tree Planted is a great fit for PlantFuel," said PlantFuel founder Brad Pyatt. "Sustainability is at the core of our business model, and while we make a tremendous impact with our eco-friendly packaging and ingredients, it's great to have another way to give back and help the environment."

The objectives of this new partnership include:

Supporting global reforestation efforts

Empowering consumers with sustainable actions

Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration

Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also provide tremendous social impact by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations, and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage.

"We're excited for the opportunity to work with PlantFuel on such an impactful project," said One Tree Planted founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist Matt Hill. "We admire the company's commitment to planting a tree for every product sold. It's a prime example of how plant-based wellness brands can make positive change for our planet."

The partnership is designed to be simple for customers to get involved in global reforestation. For every item sold from PlantFuel's inventory, the company will give $1 to One Tree Planted to plant one tree. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where there has been deforestation. To learn more about this partnership, please visit plantfuel.com

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

