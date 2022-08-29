PlantFuel Life : Interim Financial Statements

Management's Responsibility for Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of PlantFuel Life Inc. (the "Company" or "FUEL") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions, which were not complete at the balance sheet date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Management has established processes which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the consolidated financial statements and (ii) the consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

DATED this 26th day of August 2022

PLANTFUEL LIFE INC.