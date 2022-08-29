PlantFuel Life : Interim Financial Statements

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2022, AND 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Management's Responsibility for Consolidated Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of PlantFuel Life Inc. (the "Company" or "FUEL") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions, which were not complete at the balance sheet date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
Management has established processes which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the consolidated financial statements and (ii) the consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.
DATED this 26th day of August 2022
PLANTFUEL LIFE INC.
Per:
(signed) "Brad Pyatt"
Per: (signed) "Volodymyr Ivanov"
Name: Brad Pyatt
Name:
Volodymyr Ivanov
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Title:
Chief Financial Officer
PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
($)
($)
ASSETS
Current
Cash
(25,418)
296,557
Sales tax receivables
239,400
174,248
Trade receivables (Note 15)
8,291
48,752
Prepaid expenses (Note 4)
619,096
1,851,356
Inventories (Note 3)
2,588,998
1,563,989
Total current assets
3,430,367
3,934,902
Long-term
Property, plant and equipment (Note 6)
10,178
19,986
Right of Use - asset (Note 5)
1,994,094
30,870
Intangible assets (Note 7 and 11)
22,921,274
27,246,952
Total long term assets
24,925,547
27,297,808
TOTAL ASSETS
28,355,913
31,232,710
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)
1,832,082
1,288,085
Lease liability (Note 5)
220,704
25,552
Current portion of secured and revolving loans (Note 8 and 9)
50,000
-
Deferred Income
1,614,380
-
Total current liabilities
3,717,165
1,313,637
Long-term
Lease liability (Note 5)
1,819,176
3,381
Royalty agreement liability (Note 11)
238,520
238,520
Total long-term liabilities
2,057,696
241,901
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,774,862
1,555,539
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 12)
47,723,990
45,310,850
Contributed surplus (Note 12)
5,173,584
4,450,704
Warrants (Note 12)
2,930,048
830,025
Accumulated other comprehensive income
689,690
397,302
Deficit
(33,936,261)
(21,311,709)
Total Shareholders' Equity
22,581,051
29,677,171
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
28,355,913
31,232,710
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Subsequent Events (Note 17)
Approved on behalf of the board:
(signed) "Brad Pyatt"
(signed) "Wally Rudensky"
Director
Director
PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.)
UNAUDITED CONSENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Three and Nine months ended June 30 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($)
($)
($)
($)
Sales
528,317
261,350
866,999
797,594
Cost of goods sold (Note 3)
511,608
274,638
784,651
610,185
Gross Profit
16,709
(13,288)
82,348
187,409
Expenses
Administration
208,011
79,187
877,099
221,315
Amortization
1,570,110
751,930
4,620,485
779,689
Wages and Management fees
456,406
166,214
1,115,432
591,192
Marketing and promotion
374,386
472,180
2,792,330
570,568
Travel
17,880
21,485
119,432
46,658
Consulting and professional fees
389,328
345,241
1,397,741
663,656
Share based compensation (Note 12)
-
494,657
722,880
638,588
Rent
82,888
698
96,925
6,039
Research and development
44,839
246,584
954,796
271,584
Total operating expenses
3,143,848
2,578,176
12,697,120
3,789,289
Operating Loss
(3,127,139)
(2,591,464)
(12,614,772)
(3,601,880)
Realized loss on property settlement (Note 7)
-
(75,000)
-
(1,022,483)
Interest income
61,599
5,643
61,599
16,114
Interest expense
(27,528)
(15,447)
(66,840)
(191,198)
Foreign exchange gain/loss
206,295
(2,687)
(4,539)
(8,820)
Loss for the period before income tax
(2,886,773)
(2,678,955)
(12,624,552)
(4,808,267)
Income tax recovery
Deferred tax income recovery
-
-
-
-
Net Loss for the period
(2,886,773)
(2,678,955)
(12,624,552)
(4,808,267)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(586,030)
6,932
(292,388)
6,932
Comprehensive loss for the year
(3,472,803)
(2,672,023)
(12,916,940)
(4,801,335)
Basic and diluted loss per share:
(0.08)
(0.20)
(0.39)
(0.30)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
36,328,247
13,142,706
32,339,357
15,952,889
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine months ended June 30
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
2022
2021
($)
($)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
(12,624,552)
(4,801,335)
Items not affecting cash:
Loss on property settlement (Note 7)
-
1,022,483
Accrued Interest
4,016
25,000
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
4,539
6,932
Interest Expense
52,608
338,176
Amortization
4,620,485
779,689
Share based compensation
722,880
638,588
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Sales taxes
(65,152)
12,422
Trade and other receivables
40,461
(99,392)
Inventory
(1,025,009)
(2,695,481)
Prepaid expenses (Note 4)
1,232,260
(325,226)
Deferred Income
1,614,380
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
543,996
1,331,265
Cash flows used in operating activities
(4,879,087)
(3,766,879)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-
-
Cash paid on acquisition of subsidiary
-
-
Cash flows used in investing activities
-
-
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Share issue
4,651,416
4,710,606
Share issuance costs
(138,253)
(126,747)
Repayment of secured loan
-
(300,000)
Repayment of lease
(6,051)
(18,488)
Advance of revolving loan facility (Note 8)
50,000
-
Proceeds from shareholder loan
-
(12,184)
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities
4,557,112
4,253,187
CHANGE IN CASH
(321,975)
486,308
CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
296,557
77,280
CASH, END OF THE PERIOD
(25,418)
563,588
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
