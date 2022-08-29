Log in
PlantFuel Life : Interim Financial Statements

08/29/2022
PLANTFUEL LIFE INC.

(Formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2022, AND 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Management's Responsibility for Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of PlantFuel Life Inc. (the "Company" or "FUEL") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions, which were not complete at the balance sheet date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Management has established processes which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the consolidated financial statements and (ii) the consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

DATED this 26th day of August 2022

PLANTFUEL LIFE INC.

Per:

(signed) "Brad Pyatt"

Per: (signed) "Volodymyr Ivanov"

Name: Brad Pyatt

Name:

Volodymyr Ivanov

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

2

PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

($)

($)

ASSETS

Current

Cash

(25,418)

296,557

Sales tax receivables

239,400

174,248

Trade receivables (Note 15)

8,291

48,752

Prepaid expenses (Note 4)

619,096

1,851,356

Inventories (Note 3)

2,588,998

1,563,989

Total current assets

3,430,367

3,934,902

Long-term

Property, plant and equipment (Note 6)

10,178

19,986

Right of Use - asset (Note 5)

1,994,094

30,870

Intangible assets (Note 7 and 11)

22,921,274

27,246,952

Total long term assets

24,925,547

27,297,808

TOTAL ASSETS

28,355,913

31,232,710

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)

1,832,082

1,288,085

Lease liability (Note 5)

220,704

25,552

Current portion of secured and revolving loans (Note 8 and 9)

50,000

-

Deferred Income

1,614,380

-

Total current liabilities

3,717,165

1,313,637

Long-term

Lease liability (Note 5)

1,819,176

3,381

Royalty agreement liability (Note 11)

238,520

238,520

Total long-term liabilities

2,057,696

241,901

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,774,862

1,555,539

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 12)

47,723,990

45,310,850

Contributed surplus (Note 12)

5,173,584

4,450,704

Warrants (Note 12)

2,930,048

830,025

Accumulated other comprehensive income

689,690

397,302

Deficit

(33,936,261)

(21,311,709)

Total Shareholders' Equity

22,581,051

29,677,171

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

28,355,913

31,232,710

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Subsequent Events (Note 17)

Approved on behalf of the board:

(signed) "Brad Pyatt"

(signed) "Wally Rudensky"

Director

Director

3

PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.)

UNAUDITED CONSENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Three and Nine months ended June 30 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

($)

($)

($)

($)

Sales

528,317

261,350

866,999

797,594

Cost of goods sold (Note 3)

511,608

274,638

784,651

610,185

Gross Profit

16,709

(13,288)

82,348

187,409

Expenses

Administration

208,011

79,187

877,099

221,315

Amortization

1,570,110

751,930

4,620,485

779,689

Wages and Management fees

456,406

166,214

1,115,432

591,192

Marketing and promotion

374,386

472,180

2,792,330

570,568

Travel

17,880

21,485

119,432

46,658

Consulting and professional fees

389,328

345,241

1,397,741

663,656

Share based compensation (Note 12)

-

494,657

722,880

638,588

Rent

82,888

698

96,925

6,039

Research and development

44,839

246,584

954,796

271,584

Total operating expenses

3,143,848

2,578,176

12,697,120

3,789,289

Operating Loss

(3,127,139)

(2,591,464)

(12,614,772)

(3,601,880)

Realized loss on property settlement (Note 7)

-

(75,000)

-

(1,022,483)

Interest income

61,599

5,643

61,599

16,114

Interest expense

(27,528)

(15,447)

(66,840)

(191,198)

Foreign exchange gain/loss

206,295

(2,687)

(4,539)

(8,820)

Loss for the period before income tax

(2,886,773)

(2,678,955)

(12,624,552)

(4,808,267)

Income tax recovery

Deferred tax income recovery

-

-

-

-

Net Loss for the period

(2,886,773)

(2,678,955)

(12,624,552)

(4,808,267)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss in subsequent periods:

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(586,030)

6,932

(292,388)

6,932

Comprehensive loss for the year

(3,472,803)

(2,672,023)

(12,916,940)

(4,801,335)

Basic and diluted loss per share:

(0.08)

(0.20)

(0.39)

(0.30)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

36,328,247

13,142,706

32,339,357

15,952,889

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4

PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine months ended June 30

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

($)

($)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

(12,624,552)

(4,801,335)

Items not affecting cash:

Loss on property settlement (Note 7)

-

1,022,483

Accrued Interest

4,016

25,000

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

4,539

6,932

Interest Expense

52,608

338,176

Amortization

4,620,485

779,689

Share based compensation

722,880

638,588

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Sales taxes

(65,152)

12,422

Trade and other receivables

40,461

(99,392)

Inventory

(1,025,009)

(2,695,481)

Prepaid expenses (Note 4)

1,232,260

(325,226)

Deferred Income

1,614,380

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

543,996

1,331,265

Cash flows used in operating activities

(4,879,087)

(3,766,879)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-

-

Cash paid on acquisition of subsidiary

-

-

Cash flows used in investing activities

-

-

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Share issue

4,651,416

4,710,606

Share issuance costs

(138,253)

(126,747)

Repayment of secured loan

-

(300,000)

Repayment of lease

(6,051)

(18,488)

Advance of revolving loan facility (Note 8)

50,000

-

Proceeds from shareholder loan

-

(12,184)

Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities

4,557,112

4,253,187

CHANGE IN CASH

(321,975)

486,308

CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

296,557

77,280

CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

(25,418)

563,588

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

PlantFuel Life Inc. published this content on 27 August 2022


© Publicnow 2022
