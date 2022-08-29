PlantFuel Life : Interim MD&A 08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (Formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021 Report Date - August 26, 2022 PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021 INTRODUCTION The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is a review of operations, current financial position, and outlook of PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (Formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.) (the "Company" or "FUEL") has been prepared by management in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. The following information has been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All financial results are expressed in Canadian dollars, the reporting and functional currency of the Company unless specifically noted. Additional information relating to the Company, including the financial statements is available on the FUEL website at http://www.plantfuel.comor on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Company's future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses, or the Company's underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements or information. Persons reading this MD&A are cautioned that such statements or information are only predictions and that the Company's actual future results or performance may be materially different. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, regulatory compliance, the sufficiency of current working capital, and the estimated cost and availability of funding. Such statements reflect the current views of management with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the possibility of development or deployment difficulties or delays; the timing of entering into significant contracts; the performance of the global economy; industry analyst perception of the Company and its vision and future prospects; the success of certain business combinations engaged in by the Company or by its competitors; possible disruptive effects of organizational or personnel changes; new products and standards; risks related to acquisitions and international expansion; reliance on large customers; dependence upon key personnel and hiring; reliance on a limited number of suppliers; risks related to the Company's competition; the Company not adequately protecting its intellectual property; currency exchange rate risk; and including, but not limited to, other factors described in the Company's reports filed on SEDAR, its listing statement and those referred to under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". 2 PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS (continued) In drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection set out in the forward-looking information, the Company takes into account the following material factors and assumptions in addition to the above factors: the Company's ability to execute on its business plan; timing of execution of outstanding or potential customer contracts by the Company; sales opportunities available to the Company; the Company's subjective assessment of the likelihood of success of a sales lead or opportunity; the Company's historical ability to generate sales leads or opportunities; and that sales will be completed at or above the Company's estimated margins. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements made in this MD&A are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention and obligation to update and revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. COMPANY OVERVIEW PlantFuel Life Inc. (the "Company") formerly Sire Bioscience Inc. ("Sire") is a company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia. The head office of the Company is located at 2500 Meadowpine Blvd. Ste 202, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 6C4. On March 12, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of PlantFuel, Inc. In April 2021, the Company received approval and changed its operating name to PlantFuel Life Inc. The Company is listed for trading on the CSE under the symbol "FUEL.CN", OTC "PLFLF", and the Frankfurt stock exchange in Germany under the symbol "BR1B". The Company now focuses on health supplements, nutraceuticals, and plant protein-based products. Management Changes Effective July 21, 2021, Volodymyr Ivanov was appointed the CFO and Secretary of the Company, following the resignation of Domenic Crudo on July 20, 2021. Effective July 31, 2021, the Company appointed Brad Pyatt as CEO and director, Maria Dane as President, and Brian Cavanaugh as Chairman of the Board. Together, these powerhouse experts have managed more than one billion in sales and bring more than 50 years of combined experience across a broad range of industries. Plant Fuel founder Brad Pyatt a former NFL athlete turned entrepreneur, Mr. Pyatt was once named among the Top 50 Successful Athlete Entrepreneurs of All Time and the Top 100 Influential Leaders in the Food Industry. Mr. Pyatt has a reputation for upending traditional thinking to create multi-million- dollar brands. Maria Dane spent more than seven years in various business development roles for Amazon, including leading global partnerships and growth initiatives for Reckitt Benckiser, Colgate, J&J, Kimberly Clark; and building the Direct-to-Consumer Emerging Brands program for Amazon's Marketplace (3P), where she helped launch and scale over 100 hand-picked, strategic brands. Most recently, Ms. Dane has been working privately with companies looking to transform the digital channel footprint and win in their respective categories, including GlaxoSmithKline (GKS) and LG Electronics. Brian Cavanaugh, who joined Plant Fuel's Life Inc. Board of Directors in May 2021, has been appointed Chairman of the Board. Mr. Cavanaugh is a highly respected brand building, strategic marketing, and retail merchandising leader. He brings 22 years of experience, having led the ascent of numerous iconic multi-million-dollar,industry-standout brands from leading organizations. 3 PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021 Volod Ivanov is an innovative leader with a team-oriented outlook, effective in leading the development and execution of financial strategies, financial reporting and consolidation, controllership, treasury, governance, risk management, and internal audit functions within private and public corporations. He holds a master's degree in business and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (Canada) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK). Effective September 10, 2021, the Company announced the resignation of Brian Polla as a director of the Company. Effective September 17, 2021, the Company appointed Dr. Anthony Galea (MD) as its newly appointed Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Anthony will be working closely with the team to offer his unmatched medical expertise as the brand continues to develop the most technically advanced and environmentally conscious sports nutrition and wellness supplements possible. Effective November 8, 2021, the Company announced former NFL player Derek West as its newly appointed Vice President of Sales. West will be responsible for building out the overall mass channel strategy and pipeline for Plant Fuel. PLANTFUEL INC. On March 12, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of PlantFuel, Inc. (PF), an American-based plant protein company. PF is focused on delivering plant-fueled nutritional supplements to consumers using world-class formulations and using clinically proven ingredients. The transaction was completed by issuing 10,833,333 common shares. According to the terms of the agreement, the consideration shares are held in escrow and are to be distributed as follows: The shares were subject to the following release provisions, 10% on closing, 30% three months from closing, 30% six months from closing, and 30% 12 months from closing. The acquisition of PF does not meet the definition of a business combination under IFRS 3. Consequently, the transaction has been accounted for as an asset acquisition. On May 17, 2021, the Company announced it has signed a master strategic research alliance (SRA) agreement with the Center for Applied Health Sciences (CAHS) to research its PlantFuel plant-based, sports nutrition product line, which represents the latest advancements in plant-based wellness. CAHS is a premier interdisciplinary natural product, functional food, and nutritional supplement contract research organization with a robust network of academic colleagues at various Division 1 universities. The Company will begin conducting its first university study on its Performance Protein to demonstrate that it is as effective as whey protein for recovery, muscle growth, and performance. PlantFuel is an all-new, premium plant-based nutritional supplement brand developed in conjunction with GNC to deliver the absolute best-possible products available, successfully bridging the gap between healthy, plant-based nutrition and peak performance - and that does so with compostable, eco-conscious, and responsibly sourced packaging. On May 19, 2021, the Company announced that leading retail GNC has placed an initial $3.4 million purchase order for PlantFuel products. The official product launch is anticipated launching August 19th at all US GNC locations. On July 21, 2021, the Company announced that its PlantFuel brand has signed an agreement with Tough Mudder, global sports and active lifestyle brand with over six million participants and growing, spanning 19 countries. Tough Mudder hosts more than 130 non-competitive and competitive events annually and effectively reaches millions of fitness-minded consumers every month. 4 PLANTFUEL LIFE INC. (formerly Sire Bioscience Inc.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021 PLANTFUEL INC.(Continued) As an innovative and breakthrough plant-based performance brand, PlantFuel will provide Mudders access to its category-leading Performance Protein to support strength and recovery. Performance Protein is a tri-blend of 20g of vegan- and plant-based proteins that contain all nine essential amino acids, and is fortified with performance mushrooms and BCAAs. The brand will also have recovery stations on-course at select events to provide participants with performance and recovery support when they need it most. On August 31, 2021, the Company announced Lil Yachty and Terrell Owens have made a strategic investment in the emerging sports nutrition brand coming to market in early September. The commitment of Lil Yachty and Terrell Owens to the Company and its innovative, premium plant-based brand further strengthens PlantFuel's breakthrough into the nutritional retail sector. On September 22, 2021, the Company announced members of its official College Athlete Partnerships Program. Following the NCAA's recent rule change, college athletes are now allowed to profit from their names, images, and likeness (NIL), and PlantFuel is tapping into a diverse group of student-athletes from a range of athletic talents. Leading PlantFuel's partnership program is Heisman Candidate and Oklahoma Sooners' quarterback, Spencer Rattler, Louisiana State University All-American Gymnast, Olivia Dunne, who has the largest social media following of any college athlete, and All-American Clemson defensive lineman and former number one recruit in the country, Bryan Bresee. Additional athletes joining PlantFuel's College Athlete Partnerships Program include: John Metchie, Jordan Battle, Brian Robinson, and Josh Jobe from Alabama, Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon, Brook Roberts from Arkansas, McKenzie Milton from Florida State, Julian Flemming from Ohio State, and Chris Steele from USC. On February 17, 2022, the Issuer announced a partnership with professional motorsports race driver Natalie Decker to kick off the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2022 season. Natalie Decker, one of the top professional female motorsports drivers in the world, made history in 2020 as the first female driver to place top five in a top-three tier NASCAR race at Daytona, and she was also the highest-finishing female driver ever in a NASCAR Truck Series race. Decker, who is vegan and Champion Ambassador for The Arthritis Foundation, was born with rheumatoid arthritis and credits her training and healthy eating habits in managing the chronic disorder. March 9, 2022, the Issuer announced that its distribution into East Asia with South Korea's largest and most advanced ecommerce retailer Coupang. Coupang is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in East Asia, often referred to as the Amazon of South Korea. Founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Bom Kim, Coupang has become a leading ecommerce company through a variety of advancements including their 24-hour Rocket Delivery service, grocery delivery called Rocket Fresh, music and video streaming service Coupang Play, Coupang Eats featuring real-time restaurant delivery, and Coupang Flex a marketplace for freelance services. PlantFuel further enhances Coupang's premium healthy and wellness portfolio. On March 17, 2022, the Company announced a partnership with Muscle Foods USA, a leading multiline sports nutrition and health products distributor in North America. Muscle Foods USA ("Muscle Foods") is a wholesale distributor of health & wellness, sports nutrition, lifestyle, and fitness products to specialized retailers throughout North America. With distribution to more than 6,000 stores, Muscle Foods works with a network of retailers that include grocery stores, grocery chains, all areas of the military, and fitness facilities such as gyms. The multi-line distributor has a proven track record of growing brands and increasing sales for some of the most well-known consumer packaged goods and beverage companies. On April 20, 2022, the Issuer announced a partnership with H-E-B Grocery Company, one of the largest private supermarket chains in the United States, and will be on shelf at all 300+ H-E-B store locations in June 2022. H-E-B Grocery Company (H-E-B) is a privately-owned supermarket chain based in San Antonio, Texas operating more than 340 stores throughout the state. Established in 1905, the company consistently ranks amongst the top grocery retailers in North America, from revenue generation to RPI score to 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

