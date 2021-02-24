Log in
PLANTRONICS, INC.

Plantronics : All Eyes on Poly Studio P15 – the Latest Zoom Certified Personal Device

02/24/2021 | 12:07pm EST
More than ever before, the modern workforce is in need of reliable collaboration tools that make human connections feel real, no matter the distance. Poly is taking hybrid working to the next level with the recent announcementof the Poly Studio P Series- a collection of thoughtfully engineered audio and video solutions that are trailblazing today's way of working. Today, we're excited to announce that the Poly Studio P15premium personal video bar is officially certified for Zoom.

SAY 'HELLO' TO THE PERSONAL VIDEO BAR THAT LETS YOU BE YOUR (BEST) SELF

The Poly Studio P15 is super easy to set-up, making it a great USB device for dedicated home offices and enclosed workspaces. This personal video bar is equipped with an advanced microphone array, NoiseBlockAI, and an integrated speaker with acoustic suspension that empower users to hear and speak with confidence during every Zoom call. By pairing 4K resolution and high-performance image sensors with automatic camera framing, users can show up to Zoom meetings like a boss.

LET'S BE REAL, IT DOESN'T GET BETTER THAN THE POLY STUDIO P15

In a world full of video USB options, you might wonder what's so special about the Poly Studio P15? Here's the scoop - this video bar, along with numerous Poly devices from our portfolio, have had to pass Zoom's technical tests of delivering happiness. And Poly sets the standard with a complete suite of Zoom Certified solutions that ensure the best audio and video experience. Customers can confidently choose Poly knowing in return they will enjoy a reliable and seamless communications experience every time.

So, why just show up when you can stand out? If you want to meet happy, choose Poly and Zoom. Learn more about Poly solutions for Zoom at poly.com/zoom.

Disclaimer

Plantronics Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 17:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
