Plantronics : Look and Sound Your Best with the Poly Studio P Series

02/02/2021 | 11:10am EST
Greetings from the home office. As many of us continue to navigate this new way of working remote, we here at Poly were inspired by the fact that work is no longer a place. It's what you do and how you do it. That got us thinking: what if we could outfit you with beautifully designed and engineered video devices with the type of quality you'd expect to see in a boardroom but is built for your kitchen table? Today we're excited to introduce thePoly Studio P Series, a new line of professional-grade personal video devices engineered to ensure you always look and sound your best, no matter where your work is getting done.

LET'S GET PERSONAL

The Studio P Series brings Poly's decades of audio and video expertise from the conference room to your personal workspace with the flexibility to use any video service, from Zoom to Teams and many others, to give you the confidence, freedom, and professional edge to always work the way you want to work.

From premium, high-performance camera optics that quickly adjust to give you the best lighting, to Poly's legendary noise-canceling audio that eliminates noisy distractions from Fido and lawnmowers alike, you have the power to crush every meeting - big or small - from anywhere.

Poly Studio P5

The Poly Studio P5professional webcam packs a punch to make sure you look and sound your best on video calls wherever you're working. Exceptional camera optics deliver a professional-quality image every time, so you come across clearly. Its directional microphone focuses on your voice and not the noise around you, while an integrated privacy shutter keeps you in control for enhanced security and privacy. Plug the device right into your laptop for seamless video conferencing or connect directly to your favorite headset without fussing with set-up or incompatible software.

Poly Studio P15

The Poly Studio P15personal video bar gives you everything you need to look and sound your best on video calls in one sleek device. Its high performance 4K image sensor brings out your inner star, and automatic camera framing ensures you're always seen without feeling the need to stay glued to your chair. A powerful speaker and microphone array deliver rich, clear audio while blocking out distracting sounds, like dogs barking or chatty roommates, with intelligent features like Poly's Acoustic Fence and NoiseBlockAI.

Poly Studio P21

The Poly Studio P21personal meeting display is the all-in-one device that delivers the complete meeting experience: it's your display, your camera, your microphones, and your speakers, all with a single USB connection to your PC or Mac. The Poly Studio P21 even has a wireless phone charging tray and a single USB cable to help limit desktop clutter, and its seamless connectivity to your favorite video conferencing services guarantees that your options are limitless.

SERVICES: POLY LENS DESKTOP APP AND POLY+

The Poly Studio P Series is simple to use, beautifully engineered and a breeze to get up and running out-of-box thanks to the Poly Lens Desktop app. With the Poly Lens Desktop app, you can personalize and configure your devices and set alerts for gentle health and wellness reminders. You can even add a little zen to your workspace with nature sounds to block out distractions for better focus. We will also be introducing Poly+, our exclusive device support membership service that gives you total peace of mind with your purchase - it's like having your own personal IT expert on speed dial.

PRO-GRADE AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

With the Studio P Series by your side, you don't just show up to meetings, you stand out. You may be at your kitchen table, but we believe you deserve to be your best self: courageous, confident, and clear, from beginning to end. Learn more about the Poly Studio P Series.

(NYSE: PLT)

Disclaimer

Plantronics Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 16:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
