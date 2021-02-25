Log in
Plantronics : Poly Announces Upcoming Event with Financial Community

02/25/2021 | 04:16pm EST
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT), a global outfitter of professional-grade audio and video technology, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming financial conference.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
March 2, 2021
8:45am PT / 11:45am ET
Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Poly Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com and a replay will be available shortly thereafter. 

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: PLT) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Mike Iburg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(831) 458-7533 

Media Contact:
Edie Kissko
Vice President, Communications
(213) 369-3719

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-announces-upcoming-event-with-financial-community-301236066.html

SOURCE Plantronics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
