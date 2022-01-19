Log in
Plantronics : Poly Edge B Series Certified for Zoom Phone

01/19/2022 | 11:04am EST
We are excited to kick off the new year with some big news for Zoom Phone customers. The Poly Edge B Series IP phonesare now the latest certified Zoom Phone appliance.

This new lineup of 2- and 4-line key phones hits the entry-level sweet spot for small businesses, emerging markets, and many enterprise use cases. The design and functionality of the Poly Edge B Series IP Phones deliver all the world-class features you've come to expect from Poly products, such as Poly Acoustic Fence technology, plug-and-play provisioning, and hardcore reliability so you can enjoy super clear conversations. Desk and wall mount options are included right out of the box so you can deploy this Zoom Phone Appliance with ease.

"Poly's Edge B Series has a refreshed new look. It checks all the boxes for the price point and the call features businesses look for in an entry-level desk phone," said Karen Hong, Sr. Product Manager, Device and Ecosystem at Zoom.

In the upcoming months, customers will get the opportunity to select Poly Edge B series phones in the Zoom HaaS program. Zoom customers can be confident and good about choosing the Poly Edge B Series for their personal workspace as these phones are ENERGY STAR ® rated.

HEADSETS TO COMPLEMENT YOUR WORKSTYLE

The Poly Edge B Series offers several headset options such as RJ9 and 3.5mm jacks. For those who prefer the reliability of a wired connection, add a Poly Blackwire 3320and 5200 Series(using 3.5mm plug) or Poly EncorePro 500and 700 Seriesheadsets (using RJ-9). For users who need mobility, the Poly Savi 7200and 8200 Seriesheadsets can be used with the addition of the APD-80 EHS cable. Lastly, a Poly Voyager Office Base with either a Voyager 4300 UC Seriesor a Voyager Focus 2headset gives the ultimate flexibility to connect your computer and headset to your Poly Edge phone. No matter your work style, Poly has you covered.

POLY AND ZOOM

Poly and Zoom partner closely together to engineer Zoom Phone Appliances that deliver a feature-rich audio experience. The latest addition of the Poly Edge B series to the Zoom certified catalog does just that! Poly now delivers a robust lineup of desk phones that satisfy every budget, without compromising quality. We look forward to keeping the momentum with Zoom and helping them onboard more Zoom Phone seats across the globe.

LEARN MORE

You can learn more about the Poly Edge B Series IP phones and download the datasheet by visiting www.poly.com/edge-b-series.

Disclaimer

Plantronics Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 16:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
