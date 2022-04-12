Plantronics : Poly Receives the INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

The Poly team is relentless in our pursuit to deliver beautifully designed and engineered audio and video products that let you be seen and heard with incredible clarity, wherever work is getting done. Over the past two years, our product design and engineering teams have worked incredibly hard to refresh our entire product line from headsets to conference room solutions to gear meant to outfit personal workspaces. It's always a great honor for this effort to be recognized by our industry colleagues and that is no exception in learning that two of our new products - the Poly Sync Speakerphones, and the Poly Voyager Focus 2 headset have been awarded the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award, presented by TMC.

The Poly Sync familyis comprised of three USB/Bluetooth® smart devices - the Poly Sync 20, the personal-sized speakerphone and portable speaker, perfect for the hybrid worker; the Poly Sync 40, for flexible/huddle spaces, and the Poly Sync 60 for small to medium conference rooms. Designed with today's working environments in mind, the Poly Sync family offers unparalleled audio, high-quality speakerphone and music experiences, long-lasting battery life and fast charging, Bluetooth or USB connectivity, and durability.

We made them dust and water-resistant - making it easy to wipe down devices to keep them clean and germ-free. Additionally, the entire Poly Sync Family is Zoom and Microsoft certified so you can count on a flawless meeting experience with incredible audio every time.

The Voyager Focus 2is the latest iteration of one of Poly's most beloved and best-selling headsets of all time, the Voyager Focus. This latest addition to the Voyager Focus series adds hybrid active noise-canceling technology along with our best microphone noise-canceling to date with Poly's signature Acoustic Fence for an unparalleled wireless audio experience. The new Voyager Focus 2 delivers an unparalleled wireless audio experience that keeps you in the zone regardless of what noise might be happening in the background.

The Voyager Focus 2 works across all your devices and is available as a UC version or as an office version to connect to your desk phone and PC with a connectivity base. The Voyager Focus 2 also has a universal charge stand option to ensure you never run out of battery life. The UC version connects to your mobile via Bluetooth and to your computer via the BT700 Bluetooth USB adapter. This all-new adapter is 50 percent smaller than its predecessor and boasts an improved wireless range of up to 50m/164 ft.

The Voyager Focus 2 offers unparalleled features with world-class audio so there's no doubt this will be the product of the year for many years to come.

Poly was born from the merger of two pioneering Silicon Valley companies in the collaboration and video conferencing industry. Innovation is in our DNA and will always be a top priority in our roadmap as we work to deliver collaboration solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs. From office headsets to immersive video collaboration, we are reimagining what's possible with solutions for every workspace and style. We're not satisfied until no one can remember whether you were on the screen or in the room.

