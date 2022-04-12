Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Plantronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLY   US7274931085

PLANTRONICS, INC.

(POLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 11:22:44 am EDT
40.00 USD   -1.14%
11:13aPLANTRONICS : Poly Receives the INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award
PU
04/07PLANTRONICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Plantronics, Inc. - POLY
BU
04/07HP soars 14.8%, sets record after Buffett reveals $4.2 billion stake
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Plantronics : Poly Receives the INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

04/12/2022 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Poly team is relentless in our pursuit to deliver beautifully designed and engineered audio and video products that let you be seen and heard with incredible clarity, wherever work is getting done. Over the past two years, our product design and engineering teams have worked incredibly hard to refresh our entire product line from headsets to conference room solutions to gear meant to outfit personal workspaces. It's always a great honor for this effort to be recognized by our industry colleagues and that is no exception in learning that two of our new products - the Poly Sync Speakerphones, and the Poly Voyager Focus 2 headset have been awarded the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award, presented by TMC.

The Poly Sync USB and Bluetooth Speakerphones

The Poly Sync familyis comprised of three USB/Bluetooth® smart devices - the Poly Sync 20, the personal-sized speakerphone and portable speaker, perfect for the hybrid worker; the Poly Sync 40, for flexible/huddle spaces, and the Poly Sync 60 for small to medium conference rooms. Designed with today's working environments in mind, the Poly Sync family offers unparalleled audio, high-quality speakerphone and music experiences, long-lasting battery life and fast charging, Bluetooth or USB connectivity, and durability.

We made them dust and water-resistant - making it easy to wipe down devices to keep them clean and germ-free. Additionally, the entire Poly Sync Family is Zoom and Microsoft certified so you can count on a flawless meeting experience with incredible audio every time.

The Voyager Focus 2

The Voyager Focus 2is the latest iteration of one of Poly's most beloved and best-selling headsets of all time, the Voyager Focus. This latest addition to the Voyager Focus series adds hybrid active noise-canceling technology along with our best microphone noise-canceling to date with Poly's signature Acoustic Fence for an unparalleled wireless audio experience. The new Voyager Focus 2 delivers an unparalleled wireless audio experience that keeps you in the zone regardless of what noise might be happening in the background.

The Voyager Focus 2 works across all your devices and is available as a UC version or as an office version to connect to your desk phone and PC with a connectivity base. The Voyager Focus 2 also has a universal charge stand option to ensure you never run out of battery life. The UC version connects to your mobile via Bluetooth and to your computer via the BT700 Bluetooth USB adapter. This all-new adapter is 50 percent smaller than its predecessor and boasts an improved wireless range of up to 50m/164 ft.

The Voyager Focus 2 offers unparalleled features with world-class audio so there's no doubt this will be the product of the year for many years to come.

Commitment to Innovation

Poly was born from the merger of two pioneering Silicon Valley companies in the collaboration and video conferencing industry. Innovation is in our DNA and will always be a top priority in our roadmap as we work to deliver collaboration solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs. From office headsets to immersive video collaboration, we are reimagining what's possible with solutions for every workspace and style. We're not satisfied until no one can remember whether you were on the screen or in the room.

To learn more about Poly's award-winning lineup, visit http://www.Poly.com

Disclaimer

Plantronics Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 15:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLANTRONICS, INC.
11:13aPLANTRONICS : Poly Receives the INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award
PU
04/07PLANTRONICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
04/07HP soars 14.8%, sets record after Buffett reveals $4.2 billion stake
RE
04/06Shareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm is Investigating the Merger - TVTY, MN, R..
PR
04/04SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates POLY, LHCG, NP, RNDB
PR
03/29JPMorgan Downgrades Plantronics to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $40..
MT
03/29ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Admiral, NortonLifeLock, Pinterest, Tesla, Universal Health...
03/29HP Inc. - Announced a definitive agreement to Acquire Poly
AQ
03/28SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Investigates Plantronics, Inc.
PR
03/28Plantronics, STAAR Surgical rise; Barclays, Citigroup fall
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLANTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 683 M - -
Net income 2022 37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 619 M 1 619 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart PLANTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Plantronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,46 $
Average target price 37,67 $
Spread / Average Target -6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Shull President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles D. Boynton Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert C. Hagerty Chairman
Lisa Marie Bodensteiner Secretary, EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Marvin Tseu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANTRONICS, INC.37.63%1 619
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.55%219 672
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-11.54%39 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.11%39 074
ERICSSON-10.00%31 620
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.69%30 973