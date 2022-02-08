Plantronics : Q3 FY2022 Investor Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements and the associated risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) our beliefs with respect to the length and severity of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, and its impact across our businesses, our operations and global supply chain, including, our expectations that the virus has caused, and will continue to cause, a shift to a hybrid work environment and that the elevated demand we have experienced in certain product lines, including our Video and Voice devices, will continue over the long term; (ii) risks related to global supply chain disruptions, including continued uncertainty and potential impact on future quarters relating to a shortage of adequate component supply, including integrated circuits and manufacturing capacity, long lead times for raw materials and components, increased costs to us and increased pass-through costs to our customers, increased purchase commitments and a delay in our ability to fulfill orders, which has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on our business and operating results and which could continue to negatively affect our profitability and/or market share; (iii) expectations related to our ability to manage profitability and maintain margins in light of supply chain challenges, including our efforts to implement productivity improvements in our Tijuana manufacturing facility, while making investments for long-term growth, including investments in strategic alliances and/or acquisitions, in light of the supply chain challenges; (iv) our expectations regarding growth objectives related to our strategic initiatives designed to expand our product and service offerings, including our expectations related to increased demand for our solutions to facilitate hybrid working in and out of offices for our enterprise customers, as well as our expectations related to building strategic alliances and key partnerships with providers of collaboration tools and platforms to drive revenue growth and market share, including expectations related to our expansion of our presence in China; (v) our belief that we will continue to experience increased customer and partner demand in collaboration endpoints, and that we will be able to design new product offerings to meet changes in demand due to a global hybrid work environment; (vi) expectations related to our ability to fulfill the backlog generated by supply constraints and to timely supply the number of products to fulfill current and future customer demand in a timely manner to satisfy perishable demand;

risks associated with our dependence on manufacturing operations conducted in our own facility in Tijuana, Mexico and through contract manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and suppliers to manufacture our products, to timely obtain sufficient quantities of materials and/or finished products of acceptable quality, at acceptable prices, and in the quantities necessary for us to meet critical schedules for the delivery of our own products and services and fulfill our anticipated customer demand; (viii) risks associated with our ability to secure critical components from sole source suppliers or identify alternative suppliers and/or buy component parts on the open market or completed goods in quantities sufficient to meet our requirements on a timely basis, affecting our ability to deliver products and services to our customers; (ix) risks related to increased cost of goods sold, including increased freight and other costs associated with expediting shipment and delivery of high-demand products to key markets in order to meet customer demand; (x) risks associated with passing on increased costs through price increases to customers; (xi) the impact if global or regional economic conditions deteriorate further, on our customers and/or partners, including increased demand for pricing accommodations, delayed payments, delayed deployment plans, insolvency or other issues which may increase credit losses; (xii) risks associated with significant and/or abrupt changes in product demand which increases the complexity of management's evaluation of potential excess or obsolete inventory; (xiii) expectations related to our Services reportable segment revenues, particularly as we introduce next-generation, less complex, product solutions, or as companies shift from on premises to work from home options for their workforce, which have resulted and may continue to result in decreased demand for our professional, installation and/or managed service offerings; (xiv) expectations related to our efforts to drive sales and sustainable profitable revenue growth, to improve our profitability and cash flow, and accelerate debt reduction and de-levering; (xv) risks associated with forecasting sales and procurement demands, which are inherently difficult, particularly with continuing uncertainty in regional and global economic conditions; (xvi) our expectations regarding our ability to control costs, streamline operations and successfully implement our various cost-reduction activities and realize anticipated cost savings under such cost-reduction initiatives; (xvii) expectations relating to our earnings guidance, particularly as economic uncertainty, including, without limitation, uncertainty related to the continued impact of COVID-19, the current constraints in our ability to source key components for our products, continued uncertainty in the macro-economic climate and other external factors, puts further pressure on management judgments used to develop forward-looking financial guidance and other prospective financial information; (xviii) expectations related to GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the full Fiscal Year 2022, including net revenues, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), tax rates, intangibles amortization, diluted weighted average shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share (EPS); (xix) our forecast and estimates with respect to tax matters, including expectations with respect to the valuation of our intellectual property or expectations regarding utilization of our deferred tax assets; and (xx) our expectations regarding pending and potential future litigation, in addition to other matters discussed in our most recent Quarterly Report, as noted below, that are not purely historical data. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are included, but not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 1, 2022 ("Quarterly Report") and in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 3, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 18, 2021 ("Annual Report") and other documents we have filed with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.