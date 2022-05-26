Plantronics : Using our Force for Good – Poly 2021 Sustainability Report

As a multi-national tech company with a global footprint, the team at Poly recognizes our responsibilities to tip the scale toward a better world. Every day we work to take small steps to become a more sustainable organization. Today, we're very excited to announce the publication of our annual Sustainability Report, which articulates our progress over the last year, our goals, our strategy and the momentum we've generated toward creating a more sustainable future.

In this third installment of our annual report, we have expanded our approach to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting to align with the Global Reporting Initiative Core Standards. Although it has been a challenging year for all, we know we are well-positioned to make a positive, lasting change in the world, and it is our responsibility to ensure we make it happen. We are proud to have made progress, delivering on our 2021 Sustainability Strategy "Using Our Force for Good."

Climate change is a global emergency, demanding urgent action from corporations everywhere, which makes emissions reduction an especially important topic. This year, Poly reports a total carbon footprint of 11,092 tCO2e for our scope one and two emissions, which represents an 18 percent overall reduction over the past year. Our material scope three emissions categories have been defined, and, with great enthusiasm, we have commenced work on a net-zero assessment to help us establish a clear near-term and long-term roadmap to achieve carbon-neutral emissions for scopes 1 and 2 by 2035, net-zero carbon emissions for scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050-and 100 percent renewable energy across all global sites by 2030.

To learn more about our programs, like Poly Renew, that facilitate low carbon solutions and support a sustainable future, please click hereand read the 2021 report linked below for more detail.

As responsible corporate citizens, we continue to prioritize worker health and wellbeing across our operations. We published a new Global Human Rights Policy, which articulates our stance on human rights, and increased the number of our suppliers who go through our due diligence process, which now total 90 percent with Level 1 Risk Assessment. In addition, we have refined our Privacy Management Framework to continue addressing emerging risks relating to data protection and are proud to report zero leaks, thefts or losses of customer data.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting businesses and individuals on a global scale, raising safety concerns for all. Poly supports the safety and wellbeing of all employees and will continue to make it a priority. This past year we set up our Global Health Committee to consider aspects of health and safety for our people, including creating new models of working at our Plamex manufacturing facility, rolling out initiatives to prevent COVID-19 infection and promoting the wellbeing of our employees through the launch of our Peerfit platform.

Our goal is to be a company people aspire to work for and are proud to represent. Therefore, we continue to find ways to build and foster a diverse, inclusive, equitable and accessible workplace. Just this year, we have advanced our Inclusion, Diversity, Education and Awareness (IDEA) program with the creation of our Parent and Caregivers Employee Resource Group, launch of our Accessibility Council and participation in the Accelerating Women Executive (AWE)program, whose activity and collaboration with the Women's Leadership Group can be read about here.

We have also brought back our Global Emerging Talent program for the first time since the pandemic began and introduced new learning and development programs on our Leadership Principles. This and so much more! Learn about our diversity achievements, goals and aspirations in full by reading the Sustainability Report.

We will be publishing a series of blogs throughout the coming year, expanding on aspects of the 2021 Sustainability Report in greater detail. Be sure to download the report and return to the Poly blogto follow our ongoing sustainability series.