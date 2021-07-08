Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Plantronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLY   US7274931085

PLANTRONICS, INC.

(POLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plantronics : Poly Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release

07/08/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) today announced it expects to release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on July 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern to discuss these results.

Investors are invited to listen to the event by accessing the webcast links on Poly's Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com/.  

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting – anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. DECT™ is a trademark of ETSI. Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use by Plantronics, Inc. is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contact:
Shannon Shamoon
PR Manager
+1 (831) 201-9142
Shannon.Shamoon@poly.com

Investor Relations:
Mike Iburg
Vice President, IR
+1 (831) 458-7533
Mike.Iburg@poly.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-announces-date-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-release-301328290.html

SOURCE Plantronics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PLANTRONICS, INC.
04:16pPLANTRONICS  : Poly Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release
PR
03:12pPLANTRONICS  : Poly Named Finalist in Microsoft Partner of the Year Award &ndash..
PU
07/06PLANTRONICS  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Plantronics to $37 From $3..
MT
06/28PLANTRONICS  : Poly and Zoom Partner to Support Hybrid Workforces with Zoom Room..
PU
06/22PLANTRONICS  : It is Never Too Late!
PU
06/18PLANTRONICS  : Poly Engages in Interest Rate Hedging Transaction to Reduce Inter..
MT
06/18PLANTRONICS  : Poly Executes Interest Rate Hedge to Reduce Interest Rate Risk
PR
06/18PLANTRONICS  : AV Technology Award Best of Show Award at ISE 2021 – Poly L..
PU
06/17POLY & MICROSOFT : Working to Deliver Equality in Hybrid Meetings
PU
06/17PLANTRONICS  : Best Conferencing Headset by Remote Working Awards (UK) – P..
PU
More news