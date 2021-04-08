Plantronics : Two New Microsoft Teams Certified Rooms Solutions for Windows

It's been a monumental 12 months for the IT professional. As their people rushed to home offices, they were the heroes responsible for sourcing whatever they could to ensure their dispersed organization could work remotely. The tools selected to keep teams connected virtually took center stage. Thankfully, companies that leveraged the powerful combination of Poly and Microsoft Teams were able to thrive no matter where work was getting done. That's why we're excited to ramp up our Teams portfolio with two new audio solutions certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms for Windows: the Poly Trio C60 and Poly Sync 40.

According to the World Economic Forum, as we begin to exit the pandemic, 83% of organizations plan to provide more opportunities to work remotely. A new hybrid working reality has emerged with some employees returning to offices and others remaining remote. Whichever working scenario you find yourself in, organizations are going to need to level up in-office collaboration experiences to accommodate the array of working arrangements among team members and external partners.

Poly has a long history of providing innovative solutions for Microsoft in conference rooms and huddle spaces. Our Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teamsdeliver collaboration greatness by combining the familiar interface of Teams with powerful Poly audio and video.

Our latest and most powerful addition to the iconic Trio family, the Poly Trio C60sets the standard for Microsoft Teams conferencing. This smart yet intuitive to use conferencing device keeps the conversation goingfrom any meeting space. Also certified for use as a Microsoft Teams Phone, The Trio C60 is ideal for medium to large meeting rooms accompanying the Poly G85-T.

The Poly Sync 40USB/ Bluetooth® smart speakerphone that combines premium sound with simple connectivity will 'wow' you with truly flawless meetings. A member of the ground-breaking Poly Sync family, the Sync 40 is ideal for huddle rooms and small-sized conference rooms. It's the perfect complement to the Poly G10-T.

As our colleagues in IT turn their sights toward facilitating a seamless transition for those returning to the office, it will be essential that office collaborators are able to use the same infrastructure in the conference room as they have grown accustomed to using from their home offices. To ensure ease of deployment and user adoption, it is vital that in-office technology delivers seamless Teams experiences - and that's where Poly comes in.

Learn more about Poly solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms.