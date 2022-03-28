Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Plantronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLY   US7274931085

PLANTRONICS, INC.

(POLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03/28 04:00:02 pm EDT
39.99 USD   +52.63%
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Plantronics, Inc.

03/28/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Plantronics, Inc. ("Plantronics" or the "Company") (NYSE: POLY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by HP Inc. ("HP") (NYSE: HPQ).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash for each share of Plantronics common stock owned.  The transaction is valued at approximately $3.3 billion

If you own Plantronics shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/poly 
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Plantronics's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $40.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Plantronics's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. 

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-investigates-plantronics-inc-301512023.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
