SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EMCF, RNDB, NP, POLY

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Plantronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLY   US7274931085

PLANTRONICS, INC.

(POLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
39.54 USD   -0.80%
Poly Research Reveals Rewards Outweigh the Risks for Employers and Employees Willing to Adapt to Long-Term Hybrid Work Strategy
PLANTRONICS INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of Plantronics, Inc. - POLY
05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Emclaire Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: EMCF)'s sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, Emclaire shareholders may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers' shares and 30% for cash. If you are an Emclaire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB)'s sale to Hometown Financial Group, Inc. for $27.00 in cash per share. If you are a Randolph Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP)'s sale to Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Neenah shareholders will receive 1.358 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit common stock for each share of Neenah common stock owned. If you are a Neenah shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY)'s sale to HP Inc. for $40.00 per share. If you are a POLY shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP 
Daniel Sadeh, Esq. 
Zachary Halper, Esq. 
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-emcf-rndb-np-poly-301538185.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
