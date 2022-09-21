Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PlantX Life Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEGA   CA72750P1053

PLANTX LIFE INC.

(VEGA)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:10 2022-09-21 pm EDT
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
01:15pCSE BULLETIN : Consolidation - PlantX Life Inc. (VEGA)
NE
09/19PlantX Life to Buy Online Domain Veganessentials.com
MT
09/15PLANTX LIFE : Ultimate Guide To Baking Flour For New Bakers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - PlantX Life Inc. (VEGA)

09/21/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 septembre/September 2022) - PlantX Life Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,048,329 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on September 23, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

PlantX Life Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 048 329 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 23 septembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

Le 26 septembre/September 2022

Record Date/Date d’enregistrement:

Le 27 septembre/September 2022

Symbol/Symbole:

VEGA

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

72750P 30 3

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA 72750P 30 3 4

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

72750P105/CA72750P1053

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6,59 M 4,94 M 4,94 M
Net income 2021 -26,5 M -19,9 M -19,9 M
Net cash 2021 20,2 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,02 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart PLANTX LIFE INC.
Duration : Period :
PlantX Life Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lorne Rapkin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shariq Khan Chief Financial Officer
Fred Leigh Executive Chairman
Frederic W. R. Leigh Executive Chairman
Julia Frank Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANTX LIFE INC.-87.18%4
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.77%352 565
NETFLIX, INC.-59.69%107 997
PROSUS N.V.-21.79%79 056
AIRBNB, INC.-29.90%74 636
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.90%62 348