Performance Overview

The non-financial information included in the report, as well as the derived percentages and information on EBITDA, were not reviewed by our independent auditors.

Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated.

Gross Income

In the 2nd quarter of 2023, the gross margin was 8.7% Against 15.5% in the same period of 2022.

The drop in margin is mainly due to the various stoppages of automakers in the period, as this scenario of constant uncertainty caused an increase in the Company's operational inefficiency due to the difficulty in planning production, as well as reduced sales volume, thus increasing the representativeness of fixed costs.

Automotive Market

According to data from ANFAVEA, vehicle production in the second quarter of 2023 remained stable with a slight increase of 0.1% over the same period in 2022, totaling 0.596 million units in the country.

SOURCE: ANFÁVEA - BRAZIL

2nd Qtr/22

2nd Qtr/23

VAR. %

1st sem/22

1st sem/23

VAR. %

VEHICLE PRODUCTION

596

596

0.1%

1,092

1,132

3.7%

VEHICLE SALES

512

527

2.8%

918

999

8.8%

ANFAVEA revised projections for the Brazilian market this year, with sales growth of 3.0%, and 2.2% in vehicle production over 2022.

PROJECTIONS 2023 - ANFAVEA

PROJECTION

2021

2022

%

2023

%

PRODUCTION

2,248

2,370

5.4%

2,421

2.2%

LIGHT

2,070

2,176

5.1%

2,267

4.2%

HEAVY

178

194

9.0%

154

-20.6%

Tax Renegotiation

Management concluded the renegotiation of all its liabilities with the PGFN, which comprises the debts accrued up to January 2023 through the Individual Tax Transaction program, as detailed in note 26 and all effects, deductions of fines and interest, as well as the use of Tax loss and CSLL negative basis were recognized in the 2nd Quarter of 2023.

After the accounting record of this Transaction, a positive impact on the Company's result of R$ 177,210 was observed, including fine discounts of R$ 75,894, interest discounts of R$ 40,612 and use of tax losses of R$ 60,704

1

Net Income

The combined result of all the factors mentioned on June 30, 2023 resulted in a cash generation (EBITDA) of R$ 72,816 (32.3%) in the 2nd quarter, as shown in the table below. It is worth mentioning that the positive result of EBITDA in the 2nd quarter was mostly impacted by the negotiation of tax debts with the PGFN, thus, arising from a non-recurring effect.

CONSOLIDATED PLASCAR BRAZIL

NET SALES

GROSS INCOME

EBITDA (Accumulated)

(Loss)

MONTH/YEAR

Accumulated

R$

R$

% Sales

R$

% Sales

for the Period

(R$)

2nd Qtr/19

103,082

2,649

2.6%

864

0.8%

(44,943)

jun/19

178,242

(2,772)

-1.6%

(12,291)

-6.9%

(102,613)

sep/19

290,137

11,469

4.0%

(6,781)

-2.3%

(126,681)

dec/19

407,550

31,303

7.7%

67,051

16.5%

(6,825)

mar/20

91,744

5,699

6.2%

2,631

2.9%

(26,684)

2nd Qtr/20

41,726

(18,902)

-45.3%

(17,268)

-41.4%

(37,373)

jun/20

133,470

(13,203)

-9.9%

(14,637)

-11.0%

(64,057)

sep/20

232,065

(12,714)

-5.5%

(25,412)

-11.0%

(100,080)

dec/20

369,188

(4,692)

-1.3%

(22,277)

-6.0%

(117,013)

mar/21

142,345

15,238

10.7%

9,179

6.4%

(14,208)

2nd Qtr/21

145,486

7,989

5.5%

4,600

3.2%

(22,305)

jun/21

287,831

23,227

8.1%

13,779

4.8%

(36,513)

sep/21

448,791

29,082

6.5%

12,531

2.8%

(97,184)

dec/21

612,684

46,297

7.6%

17,415

2.8%

(122,230)

mar/22

192,762

25,717

13.3%

11,748

6.1%

(20,111)

2nd Qtr/22

196,940

30,439

15.5%

16,467

8.4%

(16,736)

jun/22

389,702

56,156

14.4%

28,215

7.2%

(36,847)

sep/22

622,961

95,617

15.3%

48,104

7.7%

(60,363)

dec/22

848,190

119,988

14.1%

56,482

6.7%

(97,121)

mar/23

224,267

24,661

11.0%

6,273

2.8%

(41,296)

2nd Qtr/23

225,123

19,602

8.7%

72,816

32.3%

123,256

jun/23

449,390

44,263

9.8%

79,089

17.6%

81,960

Human Resources

The Company continues to invest in the professional development of its employees, with approximately 39.07 hours of teaching and training per employee (in the last 12 months), focused on SENAI learning, internships, supplementary education, in addition to technical and operational development training.

On June 30, 2023, the Company had 2,508 employees (2,011 on June 30, 2022).

Relationship with External Auditors

In compliance with CVM Instruction No. 381, we inform that for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company did not hire its auditors for a service unrelated to the external audit.

The policy of the Company and its subsidiary in contracting services not related to the external audit with the independent auditors is based on the principles that preserve the independence of the independent auditor, which are: auditors should not audit their own work; the auditor must not perform a management role in his client and the auditor must not advocate for his client.

2

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on Quarterly Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

To the Board of Directors, Shareholders and Officers

Plascar Participações Industriais S.A.

Jundiaí - SP

Introduction

We reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Plascar Participações Industriais S.A. ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which comprise the balance sheet on June 30, 2023, and the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods ended on that date, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended on that date, including the explanatory notes.

The board is responsible for preparing the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Statements and with the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of these information in accordance with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Review scope

We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards for reviewing interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 Revisão de Informações Intermediárias executed by the Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. The scope of a review is significantly less than that of an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and, consequently, did not allow us to obtain assurance that we became aware of all the significant matters that could be identified in an audit. Therefore, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim information

Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the aforementioned quarterly information was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR) and presented in accordance with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission.

3

Uma empresa-membro da Ernst & Young Global Limited

