Performance Overview

Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated.

Gross Income

In the 2nd quarter of 2023, the gross margin was 8.7% Against 15.5% in the same period of 2022.

The drop in margin is mainly due to the various stoppages of automakers in the period, as this scenario of constant uncertainty caused an increase in the Company's operational inefficiency due to the difficulty in planning production, as well as reduced sales volume, thus increasing the representativeness of fixed costs.

Automotive Market

According to data from ANFAVEA, vehicle production in the second quarter of 2023 remained stable with a slight increase of 0.1% over the same period in 2022, totaling 0.596 million units in the country.

SOURCE: ANFÁVEA - BRAZIL

2nd Qtr/22 2nd Qtr/23 VAR. % 1st sem/22 1st sem/23 VAR. % VEHICLE PRODUCTION 596 596 0.1% 1,092 1,132 3.7% VEHICLE SALES 512 527 2.8% 918 999 8.8%

ANFAVEA revised projections for the Brazilian market this year, with sales growth of 3.0%, and 2.2% in vehicle production over 2022.

PROJECTIONS 2023 - ANFAVEA

PROJECTION 2021 2022 % 2023 % PRODUCTION 2,248 2,370 5.4% 2,421 2.2% LIGHT 2,070 2,176 5.1% 2,267 4.2% HEAVY 178 194 9.0% 154 -20.6%

Tax Renegotiation

Management concluded the renegotiation of all its liabilities with the PGFN, which comprises the debts accrued up to January 2023 through the Individual Tax Transaction program, as detailed in note 26 and all effects, deductions of fines and interest, as well as the use of Tax loss and CSLL negative basis were recognized in the 2nd Quarter of 2023.

After the accounting record of this Transaction, a positive impact on the Company's result of R$ 177,210 was observed, including fine discounts of R$ 75,894, interest discounts of R$ 40,612 and use of tax losses of R$ 60,704