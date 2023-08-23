Interim Financial Information
Plascar Participações Industriais S.A.
As of June 30, 2023
Plascar Participações Industriais S.A.
Individual and consolidated interim financial information
June 30, 2023
Summary
Management Report
1
Independent auditor's report on individual and consolidated financial statements
3
Reviewed individual and consolidated interim financial information
Balance sheets
5
Statements of income
7
Statements of comprehensive incomes
8
Statements of changes in shareholder's equity
9
Statements of cash flow
10
Statements of value added
11
Notes about the individual and consolidated interim financial information
12
Performance Overview
The non-financial information included in the report, as well as the derived percentages and information on EBITDA, were not reviewed by our independent auditors.
Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated.
Gross Income
In the 2nd quarter of 2023, the gross margin was 8.7% Against 15.5% in the same period of 2022.
The drop in margin is mainly due to the various stoppages of automakers in the period, as this scenario of constant uncertainty caused an increase in the Company's operational inefficiency due to the difficulty in planning production, as well as reduced sales volume, thus increasing the representativeness of fixed costs.
Automotive Market
According to data from ANFAVEA, vehicle production in the second quarter of 2023 remained stable with a slight increase of 0.1% over the same period in 2022, totaling 0.596 million units in the country.
SOURCE: ANFÁVEA - BRAZIL
2nd Qtr/22
2nd Qtr/23
VAR. %
1st sem/22
1st sem/23
VAR. %
VEHICLE PRODUCTION
596
596
0.1%
1,092
1,132
3.7%
VEHICLE SALES
512
527
2.8%
918
999
8.8%
ANFAVEA revised projections for the Brazilian market this year, with sales growth of 3.0%, and 2.2% in vehicle production over 2022.
PROJECTIONS 2023 - ANFAVEA
PROJECTION
2021
2022
%
2023
%
PRODUCTION
2,248
2,370
5.4%
2,421
2.2%
LIGHT
2,070
2,176
5.1%
2,267
4.2%
HEAVY
178
194
9.0%
154
-20.6%
Tax Renegotiation
Management concluded the renegotiation of all its liabilities with the PGFN, which comprises the debts accrued up to January 2023 through the Individual Tax Transaction program, as detailed in note 26 and all effects, deductions of fines and interest, as well as the use of Tax loss and CSLL negative basis were recognized in the 2nd Quarter of 2023.
After the accounting record of this Transaction, a positive impact on the Company's result of R$ 177,210 was observed, including fine discounts of R$ 75,894, interest discounts of R$ 40,612 and use of tax losses of R$ 60,704
1
Net Income
The combined result of all the factors mentioned on June 30, 2023 resulted in a cash generation (EBITDA) of R$ 72,816 (32.3%) in the 2nd quarter, as shown in the table below. It is worth mentioning that the positive result of EBITDA in the 2nd quarter was mostly impacted by the negotiation of tax debts with the PGFN, thus, arising from a non-recurring effect.
CONSOLIDATED PLASCAR BRAZIL
NET SALES
GROSS INCOME
EBITDA (Accumulated)
(Loss)
MONTH/YEAR
Accumulated
R$
R$
% Sales
R$
% Sales
for the Period
(R$)
2nd Qtr/19
103,082
2,649
2.6%
864
0.8%
(44,943)
jun/19
178,242
(2,772)
-1.6%
(12,291)
-6.9%
(102,613)
sep/19
290,137
11,469
4.0%
(6,781)
-2.3%
(126,681)
dec/19
407,550
31,303
7.7%
67,051
16.5%
(6,825)
mar/20
91,744
5,699
6.2%
2,631
2.9%
(26,684)
2nd Qtr/20
41,726
(18,902)
-45.3%
(17,268)
-41.4%
(37,373)
jun/20
133,470
(13,203)
-9.9%
(14,637)
-11.0%
(64,057)
sep/20
232,065
(12,714)
-5.5%
(25,412)
-11.0%
(100,080)
dec/20
369,188
(4,692)
-1.3%
(22,277)
-6.0%
(117,013)
mar/21
142,345
15,238
10.7%
9,179
6.4%
(14,208)
2nd Qtr/21
145,486
7,989
5.5%
4,600
3.2%
(22,305)
jun/21
287,831
23,227
8.1%
13,779
4.8%
(36,513)
sep/21
448,791
29,082
6.5%
12,531
2.8%
(97,184)
dec/21
612,684
46,297
7.6%
17,415
2.8%
(122,230)
mar/22
192,762
25,717
13.3%
11,748
6.1%
(20,111)
2nd Qtr/22
196,940
30,439
15.5%
16,467
8.4%
(16,736)
jun/22
389,702
56,156
14.4%
28,215
7.2%
(36,847)
sep/22
622,961
95,617
15.3%
48,104
7.7%
(60,363)
dec/22
848,190
119,988
14.1%
56,482
6.7%
(97,121)
mar/23
224,267
24,661
11.0%
6,273
2.8%
(41,296)
2nd Qtr/23
225,123
19,602
8.7%
72,816
32.3%
123,256
jun/23
449,390
44,263
9.8%
79,089
17.6%
81,960
Human Resources
The Company continues to invest in the professional development of its employees, with approximately 39.07 hours of teaching and training per employee (in the last 12 months), focused on SENAI learning, internships, supplementary education, in addition to technical and operational development training.
On June 30, 2023, the Company had 2,508 employees (2,011 on June 30, 2022).
Relationship with External Auditors
In compliance with CVM Instruction No. 381, we inform that for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company did not hire its auditors for a service unrelated to the external audit.
The policy of the Company and its subsidiary in contracting services not related to the external audit with the independent auditors is based on the principles that preserve the independence of the independent auditor, which are: auditors should not audit their own work; the auditor must not perform a management role in his client and the auditor must not advocate for his client.
2
Edifício Trade Tower
Av. José de Souza Campos, 900 1º andar - Nova Campinas
13092-123 - Campinas - SP - Brasil
Tel: +55 19 3322-0500
Fax:+55 19 3322-0559 ey.com.br
A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on Quarterly Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil
Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information
To the Board of Directors, Shareholders and Officers
Plascar Participações Industriais S.A.
Jundiaí - SP
Introduction
We reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Plascar Participações Industriais S.A. ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which comprise the balance sheet on June 30, 2023, and the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods ended on that date, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended on that date, including the explanatory notes.
The board is responsible for preparing the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Statements and with the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of these information in accordance with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Review scope
We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards for reviewing interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 Revisão de Informações Intermediárias executed by the Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. The scope of a review is significantly less than that of an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and, consequently, did not allow us to obtain assurance that we became aware of all the significant matters that could be identified in an audit. Therefore, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim information
Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the aforementioned quarterly information was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR) and presented in accordance with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission.
3
Uma empresa-membro da Ernst & Young Global Limited
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PLASCAR Participações Industriais SA published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 21:28:10 UTC.