Plascar Participações Industriais S A : ITR 1Q 2021 – Free Translation

PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.
Management's Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Information - ITR, Individual and Consolidated, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais, except when otherwise indicated)
Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information
To the Board of Directors, Shareholders and Officers
Plascar Participações Industriais S.A.
Jundiaí - SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Plascar Participações Industriais SA ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which comprises the balance sheet on March 31, 2021, and the respective statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month periods ended on that date, and changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period ended on that date, including the explanatory notes.
The Company's management is responsible for preparing the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Statement and the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, as well as for the presentation this information in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Review scope
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards for the review of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 Review of Interim Information Performed by the Entity Auditor and ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, mainly of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. The scope of a review is significantly less than that of an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and, consequently, has not allowed us to obtain assurance that we are aware of all significant matters that could be identified in an audit. Therefore, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim information
Based on our review, we are not aware of any facts that would lead us to believe that the interim financial information, individual and consolidated, included in the aforementioned quarterly information was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and presented in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission.
1
PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.
Management's Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Information - ITR, Individual and Consolidated, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais, except when otherwise indicated)
Emphasis of matter
Uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern
We call attention to Note 1 of the interim financial information, individual and consolidated, which describes that the Company through its subsidiary has recorded recurring losses in its operations and has presented accumulated losses in shareholders' equity in the amount of R$ 1,135,206 thousand (R$ 1,121,006 thousand on December 31, 2020), in individual and consolidated and excess current liabilities over current assets at the end of the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, in the amount of R$ 129,671 thousand (R$ 105,761 thousand on December 31, 2020) in the consolidated. As presented in Note 1, these events or conditions, together with other matters described in Note 1, indicate the existence of significant uncertainty that may raise significant doubts as to the Company's ability to continue operating. Our conclusion does not contain a reservation related to the matter.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statements of added value (DVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of the quarterly information, in order to determine whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 Statement of Added Value. Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that these statements of added value were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria defined in this Standard and in a consistent manner in relation to the individual interim financial information. and consolidated figures taken together.
Campinas, May 11, 2021
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S.
CRC-2SP034519/O-6
Cristiane Cléria S. Hilario
Sócia-Contadora
CRC 1SP243766/O
2
Assets
Balance Sheet
(In thousands of Reais)
Individual
Consolidated
Current Assets
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Cash and cash equivalents
32,899
31,444
34,415
33,681
Trade accounts receivable
-
-
75,483
58,774
Inventories
-
-
56,753
43,008
Taxes recoverable
-
-
26,074
30,406
Other assets
17
17
2,634
2,414
Total current assets
32,916
31,461
195,359
168,283
Non-current assets
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Taxes recoverable
-
-
127,993
126,601
Judicial deposits
-
-
3,297
4,103
Investment property
-
-
8,430
8,452
Property, plant and equipment
7
7
271,526
275,848
in operation
Right-of-use assets
-
-
15,061
21,672
Other assets
157
158
Total non-current assets
7
7
426,464
436,834
Total Assets
32,923
31,468
621,823
605,117
PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.
Management's Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Information - ITR, Individual and Consolidated, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais, except when otherwise indicated)
Liabilities
Balance Sheet
(In thousands of Reais)
Current liabilities
Loans and financing Lease liabilities Trade accounts payable Taxes payable
Payroll, vacation pay and social charges payable
Advances from customers Other liabilities
Total current liabilities
Noncurrent liabilities
Loans and financing Lease liabilities Related parties
Payroll, vacation pay and related charges payable
Taxes payable
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
Provision for contingencies
Provision for losses on investment in subsidiary
Other liabilities
Total liabilities
Equity
IndividualConsolidated
03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020
-
-
28,006
19,864
-
-
22,992
23,175
-
-
42,273
36,886
32
32
47,060
46,848
-
-
112,834
101,168
-
-
30,293
15,184
-
-
41,572
30,919
32
32
325,030
274,044
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
-
-
108,783
118,373
-
-
21,337
22,377
46,332
44,460
8,031
7,450
-
-
10,295
10,366
-
-
112,217
110,592
-
-
19,292
19,205
-
-
10,476
11,550
189,983
176,192
-
-
-
-
209,786
220,376
236,315
220,652
500,217
520,289
236,347
220,684
825,247
794,333
Capital
931,455
931,455
931,455
931,455
Equity adjustments
327
335
327
335
Accumulated losses
(1,135,206)
(1,121,006)
(1,135,206)
(1,121,006)
(203,424)
(189,216)
(203,424)
(189,216)
Total equity
(203,424)
(189,216)
(203,424)
(189,216)
Total liabilities and equity
32,923
31,468
621,823
605,117
