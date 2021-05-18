Plascar Participações Industriais S A : ITR 1Q 2021 – Free Translation 05/18/2021 | 02:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Interim Financial Information Plascar Participações Industriais S.A. As at March 31, 2021 Edifício Trade Tower Avenida Souza Campos, 900 - 1º andar - Nova Campinas Campinas - SP - Brasil +55 19 3322-0500 +55 19 3322-0559 PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A. Management's Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Information - ITR, Individual and Consolidated, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais, except when otherwise indicated) Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information To the Board of Directors, Shareholders and Officers Plascar Participações Industriais S.A. Jundiaí - SP Introduction We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Plascar Participações Industriais SA ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which comprises the balance sheet on March 31, 2021, and the respective statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month periods ended on that date, and changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period ended on that date, including the explanatory notes. The Company's management is responsible for preparing the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Statement and the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, as well as for the presentation this information in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Review scope We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards for the review of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 Review of Interim Information Performed by the Entity Auditor and ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, mainly of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. The scope of a review is significantly less than that of an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and, consequently, has not allowed us to obtain assurance that we are aware of all significant matters that could be identified in an audit. Therefore, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim information Based on our review, we are not aware of any facts that would lead us to believe that the interim financial information, individual and consolidated, included in the aforementioned quarterly information was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and presented in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. 1 PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A. Management's Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Information - ITR, Individual and Consolidated, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais, except when otherwise indicated) Emphasis of matter Uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern We call attention to Note 1 of the interim financial information, individual and consolidated, which describes that the Company through its subsidiary has recorded recurring losses in its operations and has presented accumulated losses in shareholders' equity in the amount of R$ 1,135,206 thousand (R$ 1,121,006 thousand on December 31, 2020), in individual and consolidated and excess current liabilities over current assets at the end of the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, in the amount of R$ 129,671 thousand (R$ 105,761 thousand on December 31, 2020) in the consolidated. As presented in Note 1, these events or conditions, together with other matters described in Note 1, indicate the existence of significant uncertainty that may raise significant doubts as to the Company's ability to continue operating. Our conclusion does not contain a reservation related to the matter. Other matters Statements of value added The quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statements of added value (DVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of the quarterly information, in order to determine whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 Statement of Added Value. Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that these statements of added value were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria defined in this Standard and in a consistent manner in relation to the individual interim financial information. and consolidated figures taken together. Campinas, May 11, 2021 ERNST & YOUNG Auditores Independentes S.S. CRC-2SP034519/O-6 Cristiane Cléria S. Hilario Sócia-Contadora CRC 1SP243766/O 2 Assets Balance Sheet (In thousands of Reais) Individual Consolidated Current Assets 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and cash equivalents 32,899 31,444 34,415 33,681 Trade accounts receivable - - 75,483 58,774 Inventories - - 56,753 43,008 Taxes recoverable - - 26,074 30,406 Other assets 17 17 2,634 2,414 Total current assets 32,916 31,461 195,359 168,283 Non-current assets 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 Taxes recoverable - - 127,993 126,601 Judicial deposits - - 3,297 4,103 Investment property - - 8,430 8,452 Property, plant and equipment 7 7 271,526 275,848 in operation Right-of-use assets - - 15,061 21,672 Other assets 157 158 Total non-current assets 7 7 426,464 436,834 Total Assets 32,923 31,468 621,823 605,117 PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A. Management's Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Information - ITR, Individual and Consolidated, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais, except when otherwise indicated) Liabilities Balance Sheet (In thousands of Reais) Current liabilities Loans and financing Lease liabilities Trade accounts payable Taxes payable Payroll, vacation pay and social charges payable Advances from customers Other liabilities Total current liabilities Noncurrent liabilities Loans and financing Lease liabilities Related parties Payroll, vacation pay and related charges payable Taxes payable Deferred income and social contribution taxes Provision for contingencies Provision for losses on investment in subsidiary Other liabilities Total liabilities Equity IndividualConsolidated 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 - - 28,006 19,864 - - 22,992 23,175 - - 42,273 36,886 32 32 47,060 46,848 - - 112,834 101,168 - - 30,293 15,184 - - 41,572 30,919 32 32 325,030 274,044 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020 - - 108,783 118,373 - - 21,337 22,377 46,332 44,460 8,031 7,450 - - 10,295 10,366 - - 112,217 110,592 - - 19,292 19,205 - - 10,476 11,550 189,983 176,192 - - - - 209,786 220,376 236,315 220,652 500,217 520,289 236,347 220,684 825,247 794,333 Capital 931,455 931,455 931,455 931,455 Equity adjustments 327 335 327 335 Accumulated losses (1,135,206) (1,121,006) (1,135,206) (1,121,006) (203,424) (189,216) (203,424) (189,216) Total equity (203,424) (189,216) (203,424) (189,216) Total liabilities and equity 32,923 31,468 621,823 605,117 This is an excerpt of the original content. 