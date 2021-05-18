Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Plascar Participações Industriais S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAS3   BRPLASACNOR2

PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.

(PLAS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plascar Participações Industriais S A : ITR 1Q 2021 – Free Translation

05/18/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Financial Information

Plascar Participações Industriais S.A.

As at March 31, 2021

Edifício Trade Tower

Avenida Souza Campos, 900 - 1º andar - Nova Campinas

Campinas - SP - Brasil

+55 19 3322-0500

+55 19 3322-0559

PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.

Management's Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Information - ITR, Individual and Consolidated, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais, except when otherwise indicated)

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

To the Board of Directors, Shareholders and Officers

Plascar Participações Industriais S.A.

Jundiaí - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Plascar Participações Industriais SA ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which comprises the balance sheet on March 31, 2021, and the respective statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month periods ended on that date, and changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period ended on that date, including the explanatory notes.

The Company's management is responsible for preparing the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Statement and the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, as well as for the presentation this information in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Review scope

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards for the review of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 Review of Interim Information Performed by the Entity Auditor and ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, mainly of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. The scope of a review is significantly less than that of an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and, consequently, has not allowed us to obtain assurance that we are aware of all significant matters that could be identified in an audit. Therefore, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim information

Based on our review, we are not aware of any facts that would lead us to believe that the interim financial information, individual and consolidated, included in the aforementioned quarterly information was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and presented in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission.

1

PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.

Management's Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Information - ITR, Individual and Consolidated, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais, except when otherwise indicated)

Emphasis of matter

Uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern

We call attention to Note 1 of the interim financial information, individual and consolidated, which describes that the Company through its subsidiary has recorded recurring losses in its operations and has presented accumulated losses in shareholders' equity in the amount of R$ 1,135,206 thousand (R$ 1,121,006 thousand on December 31, 2020), in individual and consolidated and excess current liabilities over current assets at the end of the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, in the amount of R$ 129,671 thousand (R$ 105,761 thousand on December 31, 2020) in the consolidated. As presented in Note 1, these events or conditions, together with other matters described in Note 1, indicate the existence of significant uncertainty that may raise significant doubts as to the Company's ability to continue operating. Our conclusion does not contain a reservation related to the matter.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statements of added value (DVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of the quarterly information, in order to determine whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 Statement of Added Value. Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that these statements of added value were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria defined in this Standard and in a consistent manner in relation to the individual interim financial information. and consolidated figures taken together.

Campinas, May 11, 2021

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP034519/O-6

Cristiane Cléria S. Hilario

Sócia-Contadora

CRC 1SP243766/O

2

Assets

Balance Sheet

(In thousands of Reais)

Individual

Consolidated

Current Assets

03/31/2021

12/31/2020

03/31/2021

12/31/2020

Cash and cash equivalents

32,899

31,444

34,415

33,681

Trade accounts receivable

-

-

75,483

58,774

Inventories

-

-

56,753

43,008

Taxes recoverable

-

-

26,074

30,406

Other assets

17

17

2,634

2,414

Total current assets

32,916

31,461

195,359

168,283

Non-current assets

03/31/2021

12/31/2020

03/31/2021

12/31/2020

Taxes recoverable

-

-

127,993

126,601

Judicial deposits

-

-

3,297

4,103

Investment property

-

-

8,430

8,452

Property, plant and equipment

7

7

271,526

275,848

in operation

Right-of-use assets

-

-

15,061

21,672

Other assets

157

158

Total non-current assets

7

7

426,464

436,834

Total Assets

32,923

31,468

621,823

605,117

PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.

Management's Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Information - ITR, Individual and Consolidated, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais, except when otherwise indicated)

Liabilities

Balance Sheet

(In thousands of Reais)

Current liabilities

Loans and financing Lease liabilities Trade accounts payable Taxes payable

Payroll, vacation pay and social charges payable

Advances from customers Other liabilities

Total current liabilities

Noncurrent liabilities

Loans and financing Lease liabilities Related parties

Payroll, vacation pay and related charges payable

Taxes payable

Deferred income and social contribution taxes

Provision for contingencies

Provision for losses on investment in subsidiary

Other liabilities

Total liabilities

Equity

IndividualConsolidated

03/31/2021 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 12/31/2020

-

-

28,006

19,864

-

-

22,992

23,175

-

-

42,273

36,886

32

32

47,060

46,848

-

-

112,834

101,168

-

-

30,293

15,184

-

-

41,572

30,919

32

32

325,030

274,044

03/31/2021

12/31/2020

03/31/2021

12/31/2020

-

-

108,783

118,373

-

-

21,337

22,377

46,332

44,460

8,031

7,450

-

-

10,295

10,366

-

-

112,217

110,592

-

-

19,292

19,205

-

-

10,476

11,550

189,983

176,192

-

-

-

-

209,786

220,376

236,315

220,652

500,217

520,289

236,347

220,684

825,247

794,333

Capital

931,455

931,455

931,455

931,455

Equity adjustments

327

335

327

335

Accumulated losses

(1,135,206)

(1,121,006)

(1,135,206)

(1,121,006)

(203,424)

(189,216)

(203,424)

(189,216)

Total equity

(203,424)

(189,216)

(203,424)

(189,216)

Total liabilities and equity

32,923

31,468

621,823

605,117

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PLASCAR Participações Industriais SA published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.
02:18pPLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S : ITR 1Q 2021 – Free Translation
PU
05/11PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S : Results 1T2021
PU
03/15PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S : Complete Financial statements 2020
PU
03/15PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S : Results 4Q 2020
PU
2015PLASCAR PARTICIPACOES INDUSTRIAS SA : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 50
FA
2012PLASCAR PARTICIPACOES INDUSTRIAS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 369 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net income 2020 -117 M -22,4 M -22,4 M
Net Debt 2020 158 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 195 M 37,1 M 37,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 728
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Plascar Participações Industriais S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fabio Ernesto Isaia Chief Executive Officer
Gordiano Pessoa Filho Chief Financial Officer
Paulo Silvestri Chairman
Edson Figueiredo Menezes Director
Luiz Orlando Caiuby Novaes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLASCAR PARTICIPAÇÕES INDUSTRIAIS S.A.178.55%37
DENSO CORPORATION20.46%50 822
APTIV PLC6.72%37 605
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.29.77%29 317
CONTINENTAL AG-5.30%27 904
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.63%22 454