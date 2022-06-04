Plastiblends India : Annual Report 2021-22

Fortune Terraces, 'A' Wing, 10th Floor, New Link Road, Opp. Citi Mall, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 053 Tel. No. : +91-22-67205200, 26736469 Fax : +91-22-26736808
Plastiblends India Limited
1
31st Annual Report 2021-2022
NOTICE
NOTICE is hereby given that the THIRTYFIRST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Members of PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LIMITED will be held on Monday, the 27thday of June, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following business :
Ordinary Business :
To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2022, the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon;
To declare dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22;
To appoint a Director in place of Smt Jyoti V. Kabra (DIN: 07088904), a Director, liable to retire by rotation in terms of
Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment;
Special Business :
4. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 150 and 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) orre-enactmentthereof for the time being in force)
and applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Shri Rahul R. Rathi (DIN : 00966359), an Independent Director of the Company, who is eligible for re-appointment and who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria for independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and the
applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and also declared that he has not been debarred from holding the office of Director or continuing as a Director of Company by SEBI/
MCA or any other authority in India or abroad and is eligible for re-appointment and whose re-appointment has been
recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and by the Board of Directors, be and is hereby re-appointedas an Independent Director of the Company, for a second term of five consecutive years to hold the office
from 30th January, 2023 and shall not be liable to retire by rotation hereinafter in accordance with the provisions of the Act."
5. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution :
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 20 of the CompaniesAct, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the rules framed thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), whereby, a document may be served on any Member by the Company through registered post, speed post, electronic mode or any other modes as may be prescribed, consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to charge the Member such fees in advance equivalent to estimated actual expenses of delivery of the documents to be delivered through registered post or speed post or by courier service or such other mode of delivery of documents pursuant to any request by the Member for delivery of documents, through a particular mode of service mentioned above, provided such request along with requisite fees has been duly received by the Company at least 10 days in advance of dispatch of documents by the Company to the Member.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board of Directors or Key
Managerial Personnel of the Company, be and are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters or things as may be necessary, proper or desirable to give effect to the resolution and as they may in their absolute discretion deem necessary, proper, desirable or expedient and to settle any question, difficulty, or doubt that may arise in respect of the matter aforesaid, including determination of the estimated fees for delivery of the document to be paid in advance."
Plastiblends India Limited
31st Annual Report 2021-2022
