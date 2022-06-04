Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Plastiblends India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523648   INE083C01022

PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LIMITED

(523648)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
203.75 INR   +3.90%
203.75 INR   +3.90%
10:52aPLASTIBLENDS INDIA : Annual Report 2021-22
PU
05/04Plastiblends India Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-2022
CI
05/03Plastiblends India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Plastiblends India : Annual Report 2021-22

06/04/2022 | 10:52am EDT
Annual Report

2021-22

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(` in Lacs)

2021-22

2020-21

2019-20

2018-19

2017-18

2016-17

Sales and Other Income

71763.29

57733.49

60587.24

62685.38

56782.12

54526.66

Profit before Depreciation, Interest &

6816.80

7208.21

7006.81

6148.63

5726.28

6516.42

Tax

Less : Depreciation

1609.22

1587.29

1705.01

1174.25

1165.15

1071.86

Finance Cost

309.80

301.68

148.22

813.66

761.43

798.37

Profit before Tax (PBT)

4897.78

5319.24

5153.58

4160.72

3799.70

4646.19

Net Profit after Tax (PAT)

3669.90

3734.71

3717.54

3116.71

2731.52

3302.62

Share Capital

1299.46

1299.46

1299.46

1299.46

1299.46

649.73

Reserves

36847.94

31711.48

26790.25

25570.61

23498.31

21706.95

Total shareholders funds

38147.40

33010.94

28089.71

26870.07

24797.77

22356.68

Number of Equity Shares

25989200

25989200

25989200

25989200

25989200

12994600

Face Value of shares `

5.00

5.00

5.00

5.00

5.00

5.00

Book Value Per Share `

146.78

127.01

108.08

103.39

95.42

172.04

Earning Per Share (EPS) `

14.12

14.37

14.30

11.99

10.51

12.58

Dividend Per share `

4.00

4.00

3.75

2.75

2.50

2.50

STOCK PERFORMANCE

650.00

65000.00

600.00

60000.00

550.00

55000.00

500.00

50000.00

450.00

45000.00

400.00

40000.00

350.00

35000.00

300.00

30000.00

250.00

25000.00

200.00

20000.00

150.00

15000.00

100.00

PBI-HIGH

PBI-LOW

10000.00

50.00

BSE-HIGH

BSE-LOW

5000.00

0.00

0.00

Apr-21

May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shri Satyanarayan G. Kabra

(Chairman & Managing Director)

Shri Varun S. Kabra

(Vice-Chairman & Managing Director)

Shri Shreevallabh G. Kabra (Director)

Smt Jyoti V. Kabra (Director)

Shri Pushp Raj Singhvi

(Independent Director)

Shri Sudarshan K. Parab

(Independent Director)

Shri Bajrang Lal Bagra

(Independent Director)

Shri Rahul R. Rathi

(Independent Director)

Smt Meena S. Agrawal

(Independent Director)

REGISTERED OFFICE

Fortune Terraces, 'A' Wing, 10th Floor, New Link Road, Opp. Citi Mall, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 053 Tel. No. : +91-22-67205200, 26736469 Fax : +91-22-26736808

E-mail : pbi@kolsitegroup.com

Website: www.plastiblends.com

CIN : L25200MH1991PLC059943

SHARE TRANSFER AGENT Link Intime India Pvt Ltd. C-101,247 Park, L.B.S. Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400 083 Tel. : 022-49186000,49186270 Fax : 022-49186060

Email : rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Daman

WORKS

Palsana

Daman Industrial Estate,

Block No. 18-A, 15,

Kadaiya Village,

Makhinga, Palsana, Surat,

Daman-396 210

Roorkee Gujarat - 394 315

Khasara No. 216, Village Raipur,

Pargana : Bhagwanpur, Tehsil : Roorkee,

Distt. Haridwar, Uttarkhand - 247 667

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Shri Anand R. Mundra

COMPANY SECRETARY

Shri Himanshu S. Mhatre

AUDITOR

Kirtane & Pandit LLP

Chartered Accountants

BANKERS

CITI Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HSBC Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

CONTENTS

Page No.

Corporate Information

01

Notice

02

Director's Report

16

Management Discussion and Analysis

29

Report on Corporate Governance

34

Business Responsibility Report

47

Auditors' Report

57

Balance Sheet

72

Statement of Profit and Loss

73

Cash Flow Statement

74

Notes to Accounts

78

Plastiblends India Limited

1

31st Annual Report 2021-2022

NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the THIRTYFIRST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Members of PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LIMITED will be held on Monday, the 27th day of June, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following business :

Ordinary Business :

  1. To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2022, the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon;
  2. To declare dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22;
  3. To appoint a Director in place of Smt Jyoti V. Kabra (DIN: 07088904), a Director, liable to retire by rotation in terms of
    Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment;

Special Business :

4. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 150 and 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactmentthereof for the time being in force)

and applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Shri Rahul R. Rathi (DIN : 00966359), an Independent Director of the Company, who is eligible for re-appointment and who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria for independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and the

applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and also declared that he has not been debarred from holding the office of Director or continuing as a Director of Company by SEBI/

MCA or any other authority in India or abroad and is eligible for re-appointment and whose re-appointment has been

recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and by the Board of Directors, be and is hereby re-appointedas an Independent Director of the Company, for a second term of five consecutive years to hold the office

from 30th January, 2023 and shall not be liable to retire by rotation hereinafter in accordance with the provisions of the Act."

5. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution :

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 20 of the CompaniesAct, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the rules framed thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), whereby, a document may be served on any Member by the Company through registered post, speed post, electronic mode or any other modes as may be prescribed, consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to charge the Member such fees in advance equivalent to estimated actual expenses of delivery of the documents to be delivered through registered post or speed post or by courier service or such other mode of delivery of documents pursuant to any request by the Member for delivery of documents, through a particular mode of service mentioned above, provided such request along with requisite fees has been duly received by the Company at least 10 days in advance of dispatch of documents by the Company to the Member.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board of Directors or Key

Managerial Personnel of the Company, be and are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters or things as may be necessary, proper or desirable to give effect to the resolution and as they may in their absolute discretion deem necessary, proper, desirable or expedient and to settle any question, difficulty, or doubt that may arise in respect of the matter aforesaid, including determination of the estimated fees for delivery of the document to be paid in advance."

  • Plastiblends India Limited

31st Annual Report 2021-2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

