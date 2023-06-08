Plastiblends India : Annual Report 2022-23

June 08, 2023 To, To, Department of Corporate Services Corporate Relation Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G- Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051 Re. : Scrip Code : 523648 Re. : Stock Code : PLASTIBLEN

Sub. : Notice of the Thirty Second Annual General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2023 and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2022-23.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Annual Report for the Financial Year 2022-23 along with the notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The said documents are uploaded on the website of the Company at www.plastiblends.com

Kindly note that the Notice of 32nd AGM and Annual Report for FY 2022-23 are being sent only by e-mail to the registered e-mail addresses of the shareholders of the Company.

Further details about the manner of attending the AGM and casting of votes by members is set out in the Notice of the AGM. The Company is providing remote e- voting facility to all its members to cast their votes on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM. Remote e-voting period would commence at 9:00 am (IST) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 and shall end at 5 p.m. (IST) on Thursday, June 29, 2023. During this period only those members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, on the cut-off date i.e. Friday, June 23, 2023, shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e- voting.

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, June 24, 2023 to Friday, June 30, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would also like to inform that Record Date for the payment of final dividend for the financial Year 2022-23, if approved by the shareholders in aforesaid AGM, will be Friday, June 23, 2023.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Plastiblends India Limited