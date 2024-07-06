July 06, 2024 To, To, Department of Corporate Services Corporate Relation Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G- Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051 Re. : Scrip Code : 523648 Re. : Stock Code : PLASTIBLEN

Sub. : Notice of the Thirty Third Annual General Meeting to be held on July 30, 2024 and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The said documents are uploaded on the website of the Company at www.plastiblends.com

Kindly note that the Notice of 33rd AGM and Annual Report for FY 2023-24 are being sent only by e-mail to the registered e-mail addresses of the shareholders of the Company.

Further details about the manner of attending the AGM and casting of votes by members is set out in the Notice of the AGM. The Company is providing remote e- voting facility to all its members to cast their votes on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM. Remote e-voting period would commence at 9:00 am (IST) on Saturday, July 27, 2024 and shall end at 5:00 p.m. (IST) on Monday, July 29, 2024. During this period only those members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, on the cut-off date i.e. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e- voting.

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 24, 2024 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would also like to inform that Record Date for the payment of final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24, if approved by the shareholders in aforesaid AGM, will be Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Plastiblends India Limited

HIMANSHU Digitally signed by HIMANSHU SURESH MHATRE

SURESH MHATRE Date: 2024.07.06 18:47:08 +05'30'

Himanshu Mhatre

Company Secretary

Encl. : as above