Plastiblends India Limited is an India-based manufacturer and exporter of color and additive masterbatches and thermoplastic compounds for the plastic processing industry. The Company has manufacturing facilities at Daman (UT), Roorkee (Uttarakhand) and Palsana (Surat-Gujrat). It produces masterbatches for Polyolefin's, including biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), high impact polystyrene (HIPS) and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). The Company’s product ranges include white master batches, black master batches, color masterbatches, additive masterbatches, filler masterbatches, PET masterbatches, conductive compounds and engineering polymers. The Company's products are sold in domestic as well as international markets. Its applications include agriculture, appliances, textiles, packaging, automotive, and transportation.

Sector Specialty Chemicals