The Board Meeting started at 12:00 noon and concluded at 4:10 p.m. These results are also being made available on the website of the Company at www.plastiblends.com

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, July 13, 2024 has inter-alia considered, noted and approved,

To meet the increase in demand of Black Masterbatch, Company had augmented black capacity in last Financial Year which is getting utilized at 

Company was conferred with "Highest Recognization for Exports" award for FY

Domestic markets witnessed low double digit volume growth. There was subdued demand for plastic and polymer in Q1. After urban markets, now rural markets are showing signs of revival, driven by increased consumer spending and heightened business activity.

EBITDA grew by 146 bps from Rs. 1446 lakhs in

Revenue from operations grew by 8 % from Rs. 195 Cr to Rs. 211 Cr.

The financial performance highlights for the quarter ended 30

Plastiblends India Ltd (BSE code: 523648, NSE: PLASTIBLEN), India's leading player in Masterbatch manufacturing industry, announced its Financial Results for the first quarter on July 13, 2024.

optimum level. Company is contemplating augmentation of further capacity in black as well as other families.

We are currently exploring additional solar capacity on rooftop as well as ground mounted up to 6000 KWP (existing rooftop solar capacity is 1420 KWP), reinforcing our commitment to renewable sources and clean energy.



 In April 2024, Company had organized Dealers Conclave. The insights and suggestions gathered will help in enhancing strategies, providing long term benefits. However, the entire expenses were booked in Q1 as per accounting practice.

Commenting on the performance, Shri S. N. Kabra, Chairman & Managing Director said, "Good growth momentum was observed in Q1. The trend is expected to continue going forward"

"The strategic initiative undertaken for capturing the additional market share, enhancing operational efficiency and prudent financial disciplinary strategy have played a pivotal role improving the margins."

"The general elections outcome have ensured policy continuity, promising continued support and growth opportunities for the Plastic/Masterbatch sector."

"Government initiatives like "Make in India", "Atmanirbhar Bharat", "Vocal for Local", "Smart City Plan" and "Har Ghar Jal (Jal Jeevan Mission)" etc. are impelling growth to the India's masterbatch industry."

"Company is committed to create long-term value for its stakeholders and is confident in its ability to handle external challenges and grow sustainably"

About Plastiblends India Limited

Plastiblends India Limited is into manufacturing of Masterbatches & Compounds.

Masterbatches & Compounds find applications in various plastic processing industries such as Flexible Packaging (FMCG, Package and Fast Food, etc.), Consumer Durable (Electronic Appliances, Furniture, Toys, Luggage, House ware etc.) Health Care, Agriculture, Irrigation, Piping, Textiles, Telecom, Infrastructure etc.

Plastiblends has wide range of Masterbatches like White/Black/Colour/Additive Filler.

Plastiblends is the Largest Player in Masterbatch Segment enjoying the market/ brand leader status since inception.