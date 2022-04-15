Plastic2Oil : Q4.21 Annual Financial Reports

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

We were incorporated on April 20, 2006 under the laws of the State of Nevada under the name 310 Holdings Inc. ("310"). On April 24, 2009, the Company's founder, former CEO and Chief of Technology, John Bordynuik, purchased 63% of the issued and outstanding shares of 310 and became the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. On June 25, 2009, we purchased certain assets from John Bordynuik, Inc., a corporation founded by Mr. Bordynuik. The assets acquired included tape drives, computer hardware, servers and a mobile data recovery container to read and transfer data from magnetic tapes. From inception until August 2009, we were a shell company within the meaning of the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. On August 24, 2009, we acquired all of the outstanding shares of Javaco, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Domark International, Inc. On September 30, 2009, we acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Pak-It, LLC. We formed JBI (Canada) Inc. on February 9, 2010 for purposes of distributing Pak-It products in Canada. We formed Plastic2Oil of NY, #1, LLC on May 4, 2010, for the development and commercialization of our Plastic2Oil business in Niagara Falls, NY.

On October 5, 2009, we changed our corporate name to JBI, Inc.

On August 24, 2009, the Company acquired Javaco, Inc. ("Javaco"), a distributor of electronic components, including home theater and audio video products. On July 9, 2012, we announced the closure of our Javaco operations and sold substantially all of its assets to an unrelated third party. In July 2012, the Company closed Javaco and sold substantially all its inventory and fixed assets.

In September 2009, the Company acquired Pak-It, LLC ("Pak-It"). Pak-It operated a bulk chemical processing, mixing, and packaging facility. It also developed and patented a delivery system that packages condensed cleaners in small water- soluble packages. . On February 10, 2012, we sold substantially all the assets of Pak-It.

In December 2010, the Company entered into a twenty year lease for a recycling facility in Thorold, Ontario. During the period ended December 31, 2013, the Company determined that it would no longer operate the facility and shut down all operations. The property was vacated on November 10, 2015 and the lease was terminated on January 15, 2016 effective October 31, 2015.

On July 31, 2014, we changed our corporate name to Plastic2Oil, Inc. On January 6, 2015, we changed the names of our two Canadian subsidiaries from JBI (Canada) Inc. to Plastic2Oil (Canada), Inc., and from JBI RE ONE, Inc. to Plastic2Oil RE ONE, Inc.

The corporation's principal executive office and principal place of business address is 20 Iroquois Street, Niagara Falls,

New York, United States.

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: PTOI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 250,000,000 as of date: 4/15/22 Total shares outstanding: 124,756,158 as of date: 4/15/22 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 90,809,215 as of date: 4/15/22 Total number of shareholders of record: 478 as of date 4/15/22

Name: Pacific Stock Transfer Phone: 800-785-7782

Email: info@pacificstocktransfer.com

Address: Marnell Corporate Center, 6725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities..

Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.) 8/29/13 2,575,002 1,000,000 1,575,002 12/31/20 1,000,000 Warrants $0.54 Richard Heddle CEO Loan 9/30/13 5,100,484 2,000,000 3,100,484 12/31/20 2,000,000 Warrants $0.54 Richard Heddle CEO Loan 11/19/14 2,249,213 1,000,000 1,249,213 12/31/20 1,000,000 Warrants $0.12 Richard Heddle CEO Loan 8/31/16 183,697 100,000 83,697 8/24/21 1,000,000 Warrants $0.12 Jason Aspin BOD Loan 10/18/16 722,199 400,000 322,199 10/18/21 1,000,000 Warrants $0.12 Jason Aspin BOD Loan 5/22/16 2,457,105 1,720,643 736,462 N/A Secured by Co. Assets Richard Heddle CEO Loan in CAD 9/20/17 771,097 550,000 221,097 N/A Secured by Co. Assets Richard Heddle CEO Loan 2/15/18 91,331 77,938 13,393 N/A Secured by Co. Assets Jason Aspin BOD Loan in CAD 7/11/18 142,854 125,000 17,854 N/A Secured by Co. Assets Lee Brain BOD Loan 7/31/18 142,886 125,000 17,886 N/A Secured by Co. Assets Jason Aspin BOD Loan

