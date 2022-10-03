Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Plastika Kritis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAKR   GRS326003019

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

(PLAKR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-10-03 am EDT
15.10 EUR    0.00%
10:34aPlastika Kritis S A : Financial Statement 30/06/2022
PU
09/30Plastika Kritis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23Plastika Kritis S A : Announcement of reduction of share capital with reduction of the nominal value of the share and return of capital with payment of cash to the shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plastika Kritis S A : Financial Statement 30/06/2022

10/03/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BALANCE SHEET

CONSOLIDATED

PLASTIKA KRITIS

in thousand Euros

6/30/2022

12/31/2021

6/30/2022

12/31/2021

Non Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

151,300

140,491

72,963

74,244

Intangible Assets

2,918

2,961

99

93

Investments in Subsidiaries

29,912

29,912

Other Assets

11,846

11,174

2,653

9,487

166,064

154,626

105,627

113,736

Current Assets

Inventories

118,165

90,161

49,209

40,640

Trade Receivables

99,914

86,017

65,099

52,586

Other Receivables

31,492

33,641

27,387

21,703

Cash at bank

53,482

56,211

42,473

44,553

303,053

266,030

184,168

159,482

TOTAL ASSETS

469,117

420,656

289,795

273,218

Equity

Share Capital

39,152

39,152

39,152

39,152

Share Premium

456

456

456

456

Own Shares

Reserves

157,567

135,233

121,099

121,461

Retained Earnings

179,843

164,071

94,210

79,852

377,018

338,912

254,917

240,921

Minority Interest

19,099

17,874

396,117

356,786

254,917

240,921

Non Current Liabilities

Long Term Borrowings

3,967

3,257

Long Term Lease Liabilities

2,149

1,825

1,129

1,175

Deferred Tax Liabilities

6,489

6,403

3,006

3,560

Retirement Benefit Obligations

2,081

2,046

1,302

1,320

Other Liabilities & Charges

278

175

1

1

14,964

13,706

5,438

6,056

Current Liabilities

Trade Creditors

33,144

29,405

18,416

17,004

Short Term Borrowings

6,313

3,997

Long Term Borrowings payable in the next year

587

815

Short Term Leases

262

453

172

167

Current Tax Liabilities

7,164

3,668

5,545

2,411

Other Liabilities

10,566

11,826

5,307

6,659

58,036

50,164

29,440

26,241

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

469,117

420,656

289,795

273,218

INCOME STATEMENT

CONSOLIDATED

PLASTIKA KRITIS

in thousand Euros

1/1 - 30/06/22

1/1 - 30/06/21

1/1 - 30/06/22

1/1 - 30/06/21

Turnover

218,186

175,434

111,257

90,816

Cost of Goods Sold

-163,929

-128,123

-83,697

-63,395

Gross Profit

54,257

47,311

27,560

27,421

Other Operating Income

844

1,211

470

240

Distribution Expenses

-14,018

-9,272

-7,110

-5,611

Administration Expenses

-4,800

-5,275

-2,009

-1,900

R&D Expenses

-802

-742

-376

-360

Other Expenses

-594

-325

-232

-30

Operating Profit

34,887

32,908

18,303

19,760

Net Financial Expenses

-329

24

27

21

Currency Gains - Losses

162

729

293

320

Income from participations

1,500

Other

-672

241

-672

241

Profit before Income Tax

34,048

33,902

17,951

21,842

Income Tax

-6,588

-6,304

-3,594

-3,591

Profit After Tax

27,460

27,598

14,357

18,251

Profit for the period attributable to:

Shareholders of Parent Company

26,387

26,604

14,357

18,251

Minority Interest

1,073

994

27,460

27,598

14,357

18,251

EBITDA

39,101

37,653

20,671

22,068

Disclaimer

Crete Plastics SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 14:33:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.
10:34aPlastika Kritis S A : Financial Statement 30/06/2022
PU
09/30Plastika Kritis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23Plastika Kritis S A : Announcement of reduction of share capital with reduction of the nom..
PU
07/18Plastika Kritis S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING DECISIONS OF 15...
PU
07/18Plastika Kritis S A : Announcement of the annual ordinary general meeting decisions of 15...
PU
07/18Plastika Kritis S A : Announcement of the annual ordinary general meeting decisions of 15...
PU
06/21Plastika Kritis S A : Invitation
PU
06/21Plastika Kritis S A : Shareholders' representative form for the general meeting (15.07.202..
PU
06/21Plastika Kritis S A : Draft resolutions and comments for the general meeting (15-07-2022)
PU
06/21Plastika Kritis S A : Announcement for invitation to general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 375 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2021 52,9 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net cash 2021 56,2 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 413 M 405 M 405 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 128
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Plastika Kritis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil I. Lebidakis Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michail I. Lebidakis Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis M. Lebidakis Non-Executive Chairman
Georgia Milaki Independent Director
Michalis Vlatakis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.-15.17%405
DOW INC.-22.55%31 549
LG CHEM, LTD.-12.85%27 560
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-30.46%21 803
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-16.73%17 342
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-14.48%12 714