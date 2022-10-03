Plastika Kritis S A : Financial Statement 30/06/2022
BALANCE SHEET
CONSOLIDATED
PLASTIKA KRITIS
in thousand Euros
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
Non Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
151,300
140,491
72,963
74,244
Intangible Assets
2,918
2,961
99
93
Investments in Subsidiaries
29,912
29,912
Other Assets
11,846
11,174
2,653
9,487
166,064
154,626
105,627
113,736
Current Assets
Inventories
118,165
90,161
49,209
40,640
Trade Receivables
99,914
86,017
65,099
52,586
Other Receivables
31,492
33,641
27,387
21,703
Cash at bank
53,482
56,211
42,473
44,553
303,053
266,030
184,168
159,482
TOTAL ASSETS
469,117
420,656
289,795
273,218
Equity
Share Capital
39,152
39,152
39,152
39,152
Share Premium
456
456
456
456
Own Shares
Reserves
157,567
135,233
121,099
121,461
Retained Earnings
179,843
164,071
94,210
79,852
377,018
338,912
254,917
240,921
Minority Interest
19,099
17,874
396,117
356,786
254,917
240,921
Non Current Liabilities
Long Term Borrowings
3,967
3,257
Long Term Lease Liabilities
2,149
1,825
1,129
1,175
Deferred Tax Liabilities
6,489
6,403
3,006
3,560
Retirement Benefit Obligations
2,081
2,046
1,302
1,320
Other Liabilities & Charges
278
175
1
1
14,964
13,706
5,438
6,056
Current Liabilities
Trade Creditors
33,144
29,405
18,416
17,004
Short Term Borrowings
6,313
3,997
Long Term Borrowings payable in the next year
587
815
Short Term Leases
262
453
172
167
Current Tax Liabilities
7,164
3,668
5,545
2,411
Other Liabilities
10,566
11,826
5,307
6,659
58,036
50,164
29,440
26,241
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
469,117
420,656
289,795
273,218
INCOME STATEMENT
CONSOLIDATED
PLASTIKA KRITIS
in thousand Euros
1/1 - 30/06/22
1/1 - 30/06/21
1/1 - 30/06/22
1/1 - 30/06/21
Turnover
218,186
175,434
111,257
90,816
Cost of Goods Sold
-163,929
-128,123
-83,697
-63,395
Gross Profit
54,257
47,311
27,560
27,421
Other Operating Income
844
1,211
470
240
Distribution Expenses
-14,018
-9,272
-7,110
-5,611
Administration Expenses
-4,800
-5,275
-2,009
-1,900
R&D Expenses
-802
-742
-376
-360
Other Expenses
-594
-325
-232
-30
Operating Profit
34,887
32,908
18,303
19,760
Net Financial Expenses
-329
24
27
21
Currency Gains - Losses
162
729
293
320
Income from participations
1,500
Other
-672
241
-672
241
Profit before Income Tax
34,048
33,902
17,951
21,842
Income Tax
-6,588
-6,304
-3,594
-3,591
Profit After Tax
27,460
27,598
14,357
18,251
Profit for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of Parent Company
26,387
26,604
14,357
18,251
Minority Interest
1,073
994
27,460
27,598
14,357
18,251
EBITDA
39,101
37,653
20,671
22,068
