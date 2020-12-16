Plastiques du Val de Loire : 2019-2020 yearly results

2019-2020 was marked by the difficult economic climate caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis severely impacted Group revenue in the second half, due to the closure of production sites for almost two months. During the period, the Group strove to contain the impact on its results and strengthen its cash reserves by generating positive free cash flow and securing new medium-term loans (guaranteed by the French State).

Thanks to those efforts, the Group has started 2020-2021 under solid operational and financial conditions and is targeting a major rebound in its economic performance during the year.

Revenue for 2019-2020 came to €629.2 million, down 13.6%. The decline was mainly seen in the third quarter. Geographically, yearly revenue breaks down as 87.8% in Europe (€552.6 million, down 13.0%) and 12.2% in America (€76.6 million, down 18%). The Motor Vehicle (parts and tooling) division posted revenue of €514.0 million, or 81.7% of Group revenue (compared with 80.2% in 2018-2019). The Industries (parts and tooling) division contributed €115.2 million, or 18.3% of annual revenue (compared with 19.8% in 2018-2019).

Yearly EBITDA margin: 7.4%

The yearly EBITDA margin narrowed by just 3 points to 7.4%, in line with expectations as announced in November. The Group was able to mitigate the impact of the drop in activity by paring back its costs insofar as possible and taking advantage of the economic support measures available.

Allocations to depreciation, amortization and provisions increased during the year, weighing on recurring operating income, which was just above break-even at €0.1 million. The higher depreciation and amortization expense can be partly explained by the start-upof new programs and production sites that required significant investments in recent years.

The operating loss for 2019-2020 came to €4.7 million, including the €4.5 million impairment loss recognized in the first half against the Turkish subsidiary's goodwill, following impairment tests.

The joint venture in Slovakia was also impacted by the decline in activity and made a negative contribution of €0.3 million (versus a positive