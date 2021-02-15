Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Plastiques du Val-de-Loire    PVL   FR0013252186

PLASTIQUES DU VAL-DE-LOIRE

(PVL)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/15 11:20:18 am
7.84 EUR   -2.61%
05:09aPLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : Chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre
PU
2020PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : 2019-2020 yearly results
PU
2020PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : 2019-2020 revenue
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plastiques du Val de Loire : Chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre

02/15/2021 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Return to growth in Q1 2020-2021

In € million Unaudited figures 1st quarter

2019-2020

183.9

2020-2021

Change

191.2

+4.0%

Plastivaloire Group returned to growth in the first quarter of 2020-2021 (October to December). Revenue totaled €191.2 million for the period, up 4.0% in purely organic terms compared to the first quarter of 2019-2020, which had not yet been impacted by the health crisis. The Group saw a return to almost normal activity levels in all its production zones.

Europe1 confirmed its good momentum, with revenue up 4.9% to €168.0 million. Business was

Recevez gratuitement touotenll'iynfovrmeartyionslightly impacted by the public health financière de Plastivaloire

sur simple demande à l'caderretsasein European countries, including France. In plapsativratilociurel@aar,ctuhse.frGroup benefited from its positioning on high-potential premium automaker programs

restrictions reintroduced during the quarter in

Euronext Paris

Coamnpdartimitesnt cBapacity to seize opportunities in the NoImnbdreusd'tarciteiosnsd: ivision.

22 125 600

ISIN FR0013252186 - PVL

ReIunterNs PoLrVtPh.PAmerica (United States - Mexico), a

Bloomberg PVL:FP

much improved performance pushed revenue to €23.2 million, just 2.5% shy of the figure recorded in the first quarter of 2019-2020 before

Retchevevezogurratttbuiitrteemaeknttof the health crisis.

ttoutte ll''iinfforrmattiion ffiinanciièrre de Pllasttiivalloiirre surrAsilimlmpilnle daemlml,antdhee Motor Vehicle (parts and tooling) à ll''adadirvreissseieon grew by 2.1% to €156.5 million, pllasttiivalloiirre@acttus..ffrr

accounting for 81.9% of Group revenue, while the

EurronexttParriis

ComparrttiimenttB

Industries (parts and tooling) division rebounded by 13.4% and contributed €34.7 million, or 18.1% of quarterly revenue.

Outlook confirmed

The strong business activity recorded in the first quarter has gotten 2020-2021 off to a perfect start, with the positive trend also continuing into the beginning of the second quarter. The basis for comparison will also become very favorable from March.

While remaining vigilant to the prevailing uncertainty about the development of the epidemic and the potential impact of the global electronic components shortage on automobile production rates, the Group is now aiming to report its highest revenue ever in 2020-2021 (more than €728.4 million), with an EBIDTA margin of at least 10%.

Once again, the Group is also aiming for an increase in free cash flow generation, thanks to its earning power and carefully controlled investments.

1 Including the activity in Tunisia.

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products. NoUmsbinrregedidn'n'aocvttiaiotninvses:s:olutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the motor vehicle and industries 22 s1e2c5t5o6r6s0.0

IISIIN FR0013252186 -- PVL

Plastivaloire Group has more than 6,000 employees and 32 production sites in France, Germany, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia,

England, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Mexico.

Reutterrs PLVP..PA

BlloNoummbbeerrgrgoPfVsLh::FaFrPes: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0000051377 - PVL - Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

wwwACTUS fr

wwwACTUSfr

Disclaimer

Plastivaloire - Plastiques du Val de Loire SA published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 16:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PLASTIQUES DU VAL-DE-LOIRE
05:09aPLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : Chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre
PU
2020PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : 2019-2020 yearly results
PU
2020PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : 2019-2020 revenue
PU
2020PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : 3rd quarter revenue
PU
2020PLASTIQUES DU VAL-DE-LOIRE : half-yearly earnings release
2020PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : H1 2019-20 revenue up 1.7% to 367 million
PU
2019PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : Growth gathers pace in Q2 2018-2019 at 9.4% New dev..
PU
2019PLASTIQUES DU VAL-DE-LOIRE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : to 30 September, 2018
PU
2018PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE : Plastivaloire completes the acquisition of U.S.-bas..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 605 M 733 M 733 M
Net income 2020 -4,95 M -6,00 M -6,00 M
Net Debt 2020 250 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2020 -53,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 178 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 6 116
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart PLASTIQUES DU VAL-DE-LOIRE
Duration : Period :
Plastiques du Val-de-Loire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLASTIQUES DU VAL-DE-LOIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,25 €
Last Close Price 8,05 €
Spread / Highest target -9,32%
Spread / Average Target -9,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Jean-Louis Findeling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert Bruneau Finance Director
Robert Rouault Technology Director
Alain Audiger Information Director
Christian Chollet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLASTIQUES DU VAL-DE-LOIRE9.82%215
LG CHEM, LTD.16.50%63 612
DOW INC.4.77%43 259
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-6.85%20 382
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-5.67%16 663
COVESTRO AG16.05%13 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ