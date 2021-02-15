Plastiques du Val de Loire : Chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre

Return to growth in Q1 2020-2021

In € million Unaudited figures 1st quarter

2019-2020

183.9

2020-2021

Change

191.2

+4.0%

Plastivaloire Group returned to growth in the first quarter of 2020-2021 (October to December). Revenue totaled €191.2 million for the period, up 4.0% in purely organic terms compared to the first quarter of 2019-2020, which had not yet been impacted by the health crisis. The Group saw a return to almost normal activity levels in all its production zones.

Europe1 confirmed its good momentum, with revenue up 4.9% to €168.0 million. Business was

restrictions reintroduced during the quarter in

Compartiment B

much improved performance pushed revenue to €23.2 million, just 2.5% shy of the figure recorded in the first quarter of 2019-2020 before

accounting for 81.9% of Group revenue, while the

Industries (parts and tooling) division rebounded by 13.4% and contributed €34.7 million, or 18.1% of quarterly revenue.

Outlook confirmed

The strong business activity recorded in the first quarter has gotten 2020-2021 off to a perfect start, with the positive trend also continuing into the beginning of the second quarter. The basis for comparison will also become very favorable from March.

While remaining vigilant to the prevailing uncertainty about the development of the epidemic and the potential impact of the global electronic components shortage on automobile production rates, the Group is now aiming to report its highest revenue ever in 2020-2021 (more than €728.4 million), with an EBIDTA margin of at least 10%.

Once again, the Group is also aiming for an increase in free cash flow generation, thanks to its earning power and carefully controlled investments.

1 Including the activity in Tunisia.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 6,000 employees and 32 production sites in France, Germany, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia,

England, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Mexico.

