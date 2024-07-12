Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Letitia Wong as President and CEO, effective July 15, 2024. Ms. Wong will lead the Company through its strategic review process and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. Mr. Clausen, formerly interim CEO, will remain with the Company as Executive Chair.

Ms. Wong has been with Plata Latina since its inception, initially in management roles and most recently as a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. She brings 20 years of experience in strategy, corporate development, strategic transactions, capital markets, finance, and corporate governance within the mining industry. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer at Copper Mountain Mining Corporation before its acquisition by Hudbay Minerals Inc. in 2023. Previously, she was Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary at Brio Gold Inc., which was acquired in 2018. Ms. Wong has also held the position of Vice President of Investor Relations at Augusta Resource Corporation (acquired in 2014) and Ventana Gold (acquired in 2011).

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals was a Canadian exploration company which was in the business of exploring and evaluating mineral property assets, principally in Mexico. The Company has since sold or relinquished its interests in four Mexican mineral properties and is undergoing a strategic review process, which includes capitalizing on the value of the Company as a clean listed shell with modest cash and cash flow. Following the completion of an option agreement in 2020 where the Company sold its Naranjillo Property to Fresnillo for a total of US $2,150,000 over three years, Plata Latina currently receives advance royalty payments of US $100,000 until the earlier of (i) US $1,000,000 of advance royalty payments have been paid, or (ii) Naranjillo commences commercial production of minerals. The Company also was granted a 3% net smelter return royalty.

