GT Steel Construction Group Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, supplying, fabricating and erecting structural steel works for the construction of buildings including technological plants, industrial buildings, commercial buildings, government institutions and residential buildings. It is also engaged in provision of prefabricated steel structures or on-site installation services. Its services include design, fabrication and installation of structural steel works, including authority approval for industrial buildings, commercial buildings, residential buildings, data centers, aerospace, energy plants, water treatment plant, metal recovery plant and cement plants. Its projects include Riversuit Condo, Rolls Royce - Test Cell, Sunny Food, Abbott, Senoko Waste To Energy Plant, YTL Cement And Mandarin Gallery. Its subsidiary is Chirton Investments.