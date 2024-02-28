Effective February 28, 2024, Platinex Inc. will change its name to PTX Metals Inc.
|Platinex to Change Name
|Platinex Intersects "Widespread" Gold Mineralization in Maiden Drill Program at Heenan, Announces Board Reorganization
