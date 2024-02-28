Platinex Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The Companyâs assets include a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project near the Ring of Fire; a 75% interest in the South Timmins Mining joint venture with Fancamp Exploration, which includes the 225 square kilometers Shining Tree Gold Project and the highly prospective Heenan Mallard Gold Project, both of which lie along the Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone on strike with IAMGOLDâs Cote Gold deposits. It also has an option to earn a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project with a primary focus on Lithium. The Company also holds 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project with a primary focus on Lithium located in Northwestern Ontario approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithiumâs PAK lithium project. The Project comprises six property blocks, which together cover 10,950 hectares.

Sector Gold