Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Platinex Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTX   CA72765P1080

PLATINEX INC.

(PTX)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:28:47 2023-04-17 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
08:01aPlatinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions
AQ
03/23Platinex Inc. announced that it has received $2.701312 million in funding
CI
03/15Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

04/18/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. (“Endurance Elements”) has expanded its W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project (the “W2 Project” or “W2”) near Ontario’s Ring of Fire by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km2). Notably, Barrick Gold has recently taken on a large land position in the immediate W2 area, staking 1,198 single-cell mining claims covering 23,565 hectares (235.65 square km2) of ground adjacent to blocks held by Endurance Elements (see claim map in Figure 1).

Since the acquisition of W2 in January 2022 - primarily for its historically drilled Cu-Ni-PGE mineralized zones, the Company has strategically expanded the western edge of the project within the Lavoie Lake Shear Zone System towards Northern Superior Resources’ gold-focused TPK project. Through multiple acquisitions and the addition of claims by staking, Endurance Elements has more than doubled its total land package at W2. The latest claims were staked by Springer Mineral Resources (“Springer”) in 2022 and 2023 and, per prior agreement, were recently transferred to Endurance Elements at the cost of staking. Certain of the claims are subject to a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty in favour of Springer.

The Lavoie Lake Shear Zone System, which has over 35 km strike length through W2, is interpreted as a series of splay shears/faults off the Stull-Wunnummin Fault Zone (SWFZ), a major transcrustal regional structure. The SWFZ extends easterly for over 600 km from Gods Lake in Manitoba through Big Trout Lake and the W2 property to the Ring of Fire area in Ontario. Historical high-grade gold values reported from the W2 property are 9.3 g/t Au and 23.8g/t Au in grab samples from the Sandvik and Goose showings, respectively.

Exploration plans for W2 remain focused on expanding the historical Cu-Ni-PGE zone at the centre of the property and testing Eagle’s Nest-style VTEM targets in the eastern portion of the project. However, the western expansion of W2 represents a significant addition to W2 and brings compelling gold opportunities and optionality to the project.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ike Osmani, P. Geo, a qualified person for exploration at the W2 Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex Inc. creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project near the Ring of Fire, a 75% interest in the South Timmins Mining JV with Fancamp Exploration, which includes the 225 sq. km Shining Tree Gold Project, and the highly prospective Heenan Mallard Gold Project, both of which lie along the Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone on strike with IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold deposits; and, an option to earn a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project with a primary focus on Lithium. Platinex also holds a basket of net smelter return (NSR) royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario. Having put together a strong and diversified project portfolio and leading a technical team, the Company is focused on comprehensively exploring and evaluating each project to maximize shareholder value. Platinex is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX.

For additional information on Platinex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at https://platinex.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Ferron, President, and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-270-5042
Email: gferron@platinex.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef0f3d4b-65f0-4c54-a425-7c483aee9f7f


All news about PLATINEX INC.
08:01aPlatinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions
AQ
03/23Platinex Inc. announced that it has received $2.701312 million in funding
CI
03/15Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture an..
GL
03/15Platinex Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.952362 million in funding from Fanca..
CI
03/14Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold..
AQ
03/10Platinex Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
GL
02/06Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture ..
GL
02/06Fancamp Exploration and Platinex Form Joint Venture to Advance Their Northern Ontario G..
MT
02/06Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Announces Joint Venture with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario ..
CI
02/06IIROC Trading Halt - PTX
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M -0,90 M -0,90 M
Net Debt 2021 0,10 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,1 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart PLATINEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Platinex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Greg Ferron Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Warren Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James R. Trusler Non-Executive Chairman
Felix Lee Director
Christophe Vereecke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLATINEX INC.25.00%11
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.92%38 510
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION13.27%33 977
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED12.25%28 363
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.25.90%22 504
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED41.86%17 477
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer