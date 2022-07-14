Platinum Metals : 2022 Third Quarter Report

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of United States Dollars)

May 31, August 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Cash $ 13,628 $ 6,059 ATM offering proceeds receivable (Note 7) 38 213 Amounts receivable 518 263 Prepaid expenses 136 71 Total current assets 14,320 6,606 Performance bonds and other assets 194 170 Mineral properties and exploration assets (Note 3) 43,364 43,953 Property, plant and equipment 368 470 Total assets $ 58,246 $ 51,199 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 769 $ 2,463 Loan payable (Note 5) - 9,088 Convertible notes (Note 6) - 18,716 Total current liabilities 769 30,267 Asset retirement obligation 98 106 Share based liabilities 970 1,223 Lease liability 67 130 Total liabilities $ 1,904 $ 31,726 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 7) $ 935,307 $ 890,783 Contributed surplus 31,633 30,102 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162,018) (159,226) Deficit (767,338) (759,771) Total shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 37,584 1,888 Non-controlling interest 18,758 17,585 Total shareholders' equity 56,342 19,473 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 58,246 $ 51,199

Contingencies and Commitments (Note 9)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on July 13, 2022

/s/ Stuart Harshaw /s/ Diana Walters Stuart Harshaw, Director Diana Walters, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.