Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTM   CA72765Q8829

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.

(PTM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:09 2022-07-14 pm EDT
1.730 CAD   -1.70%
07/13PLATINUM METALS : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PU
06/23PLATINUM METALS : Notice of Effectiveness (Form EFFECT)
PU
06/21PLATINUM METALS : Group Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platinum Metals : 2022 Third Quarter Report

07/14/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise noted)

For the period ended May 31, 2022

Filed: July 13, 2022

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of United States Dollars)

May 31,

August 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

13,628

$

6,059

ATM offering proceeds receivable (Note 7)

38

213

Amounts receivable

518

263

Prepaid expenses

136

71

Total current assets

14,320

6,606

Performance bonds and other assets

194

170

Mineral properties and exploration assets (Note 3)

43,364

43,953

Property, plant and equipment

368

470

Total assets

$

58,246

$

51,199

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

769

$

2,463

Loan payable (Note 5)

-

9,088

Convertible notes (Note 6)

-

18,716

Total current liabilities

769

30,267

Asset retirement obligation

98

106

Share based liabilities

970

1,223

Lease liability

67

130

Total liabilities

$

1,904

$

31,726

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 7)

$

935,307

$

890,783

Contributed surplus

31,633

30,102

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(162,018)

(159,226)

Deficit

(767,338)

(759,771)

Total shareholders' equity attributable to

shareholders of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

37,584

1,888

Non-controlling interest

18,758

17,585

Total shareholders' equity

56,342

19,473

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

58,246

$

51,199

Contingencies and Commitments (Note 9)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on July 13, 2022

/s/ Stuart Harshaw

/s/ Diana Walters

Stuart Harshaw, Director

Diana Walters, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

2

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands of United States Dollars except share and per share data)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

General and administrative

$

817

$

967

$

3,257

$

2,909

Interest

-

1,105

1,650

3,629

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

56

(981)

115

(1,654)

Share of joint venture expenditures - Lion Battery (Note 4)

-

-

253

343

Stock compensation expense (Note 7)

446

1,167

1,730

2,774

$

1,319

$

2,258

$

7,005

$

8,001

Other Income

Loss on fair value derivatives & other instruments

$

-

$

49

$

(12)

$

607

Write-off due to prospecting right closures (Note 3)

-

-

223

-

Loss on early repayment of debt and Convertible Notes

31

-

135

300

Net finance income

(40)

(25)

(91)

(73)

Loss for the period

$

1,310

$

2,282

$

7,260

$

8,835

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:

Currency translation adjustment

396

(2,805)

2,792

(6,130)

Comprehensive loss (income) for the period

$

1,706

$

(523)

$

10,052

$

2,705

Net Loss attributable to:

Shareholders of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

$

1,310

$

2,282

$

7,260

$

8,835

$

1,310

$

2,282

$

7,260

$

8,835

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

Shareholders of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

$

1,706

$

(523)

$

10,052

$

2,705

$

1,706

$

(523)

$

10,052

$

2,705

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

0.01

$

0.03

$

0.08

$

0.12

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

98,426,313

74,013,641

86,446,663

71,003,263

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

3

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of United States Dollars, except # of Common Shares)

# of Common

Share

Contributed

Accumulated

Deficit

Attributable to

Non-

Total

Shares

Capital

Surplus

Other

Shareholders

Controlling

Comprehensive

of the Parent

Interest

Income (loss)

Company

Balance August 31, 2020

64,095,073

$

861,890

$

28,278

$

(164,124)

$

(746,313)

$

(20,269)

$

16,126

$

(4,143)

Stock based compensation

-

-

2,439

-

-

2,439

-

2,439

Restricted share units redeemed

121,668

189

(281)

-

-

(92)

-

(92)

Share options exercised

793,344

2,155

(773)

-

-

1,382

-

1,382

Share issuance - financing

9,339,276

25,325

-

-

-

25,325

-

25,325

Share issuance costs

-

(1,436)

-

-

-

(1,436)

-

(1,436)

Contributions of Waterberg JV Co.

-

-

-

-

(187)

(187)

643

456

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

6,130

-

6,130

-

6,130

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(8,835)

(8,835)

-

(8,835)

Balance May 31, 2021

74,349,361

$

888,123

$

29,663

$

(157,994)

$

(755,335)

$

4,457

$

16,769

$

21,226

Stock based compensation

-

482

-

-

482

-

482

Share options exercised

50,199

146

(43)

-

-

103

-

103

Share issuance - financing

871,566

2,624

-

-

-

2,624

-

2,624

Share issuance costs

-

(110)

-

-

-

(110)

-

(110)

Contributions of Waterberg JV Co.

-

-

-

-

(208)

(208)

816

608

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(1,232)

-

(1,232)

-

(1,232)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(4,228)

(4,228)

-

(4,228)

Balance August 31, 2021

75,271,126

890,783

30,102

(159,226)

(759,771)

1,888

17,585

19,473

Stock based compensation

-

-

2,291

-

-

2,291

-

2,291

Restricted Share Units redeemed

257,856

750

(750)

-

-

-

-

-

Share options exercised

10,000

32

(10)

-

-

22

-

22

Share issuance - financing

11,463,665

25,656

-

-

-

25,656

-

25,656

Shares issued to repay convertible debt

11,793,509

18,941

-

-

-

18,941

-

18,941

Share issuance costs

-

(855)

-

-

-

(855)

-

(855)

Contributions of Waterberg JV Co.

-

-

-

-

(307)

(307)

1,173

866

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(2,792)

-

(2,792)

-

(2,792)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(7,260)

(7,260)

-

(7,260)

Balance May 31, 2022

98,796,156

935,307

31,633

(162,018)

(767,338)

37,584

18,758

56,342

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

4

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of United States Dollars)

For the nine months ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(7,260)

$

(8,835)

Add items not affecting cash / adjustments:

Depreciation

69

98

Interest expense

1,650

3,629

Unrealized foreign exchange (loss)

84

(107)

Loss on fair value of derivatives and other instruments

(12)

607

Loss on repayment of debt and Convertible Notes

135

300

Stock compensation expense

1,730

2,774

Share of joint venture expenditures

253

343

Directors' fees paid in deferred share units

118

120

Write-off costs associated with prospecting right closures (Note 3)

223

-

Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 10)

(790)

(2,753)

$

(3,800)

$

(3,824)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of equity

$

25,831

$

25,325

Equity issuance costs

(855)

(1,437)

Cash received from option exercises

22

1,382

Sprott Facility principal repayments

(9,400)

(8,670)

Sprott Facility interest paid

(293)

(1,301)

Convertible note interest paid

(826)

(687)

Costs associated with repayment of debt and Convertible Notes

(128)

-

Lease payments made

(70)

(78)

Share unit cash settlement

-

(191)

Cash received from Waterberg partners

348

1,321

$

14,629

$

15,664

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Performance bonds

$

(38)

$

(36)

Investment in Lion

(250)

(350)

Expenditures incurred on Waterberg Project

(3,183)

(2,916)

$

(3,471)

$

(3,302)

Net increase in cash

7,358

8,538

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

211

(857)

Cash, beginning of period

6,059

1,308

Cash, end of period

$

13,628

$

8,989

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 16:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
07/13PLATINUM METALS : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PU
06/23PLATINUM METALS : Notice of Effectiveness (Form EFFECT)
PU
06/21PLATINUM METALS : Group Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
06/16PLATINUM METALS : Group Announces Ruling by High Court of South AfricaDenying Challenge by..
PU
06/15PLATINUM METALS : Group Announces Ruling by High Court of South Africa Denying Challenge t..
PU
05/12PLATINUM METALS : and JOGMEC Confirm Objective to Advance Waterberg Project
PU
04/14PLATINUM METALS : Reports Second Quarter Results
PU
04/14PLATINUM METALS : 2022 Second Quarter Report
PU
04/14Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
04/07South Africa On the Cusp of Green Hydrogen Boom
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,76 CAD
Average target price 3,48 CAD
Spread / Average Target 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Frank R. Hallam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Gregory Blair Chief Financial Officer
Diana J. Walters Non-Executive Chairman
John Anthony Copelyn Independent Director
Stuart Alan Harshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.-11.56%134
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-27.38%20 476
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-30.33%17 171
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.44%8 167
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-45.57%7 985
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-15.23%6 961