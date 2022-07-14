Platinum Metals : 2022 Third Quarter Report
Platinum Group Metals Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise noted)
For the period ended May 31, 2022
Filed: July 13, 2022
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of United States Dollars)
May 31,
August 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
13,628
$
6,059
ATM offering proceeds receivable (Note 7)
38
213
Amounts receivable
518
263
Prepaid expenses
136
71
Total current assets
14,320
6,606
Performance bonds and other assets
194
170
Mineral properties and exploration assets (Note 3)
43,364
43,953
Property, plant and equipment
368
470
Total assets
$
58,246
$
51,199
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
769
$
2,463
Loan payable (Note 5)
-
9,088
Convertible notes (Note 6)
-
18,716
Total current liabilities
769
30,267
Asset retirement obligation
98
106
Share based liabilities
970
1,223
Lease liability
67
130
Total liabilities
$
1,904
$
31,726
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 7)
$
935,307
$
890,783
Contributed surplus
31,633
30,102
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(162,018)
(159,226)
Deficit
(767,338)
(759,771)
Total shareholders' equity attributable to
shareholders of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.
37,584
1,888
Non-controlling interest
18,758
17,585
Total shareholders' equity
56,342
19,473
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
58,246
$
51,199
Contingencies and Commitments (Note 9)
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on July 13, 2022
/s/ Stuart Harshaw
/s/ Diana Walters
Stuart Harshaw, Director
Diana Walters, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands of United States Dollars except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
General and administrative
$
817
$
967
$
3,257
$
2,909
Interest
-
1,105
1,650
3,629
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
56
(981)
115
(1,654)
Share of joint venture expenditures - Lion Battery (Note 4)
-
-
253
343
Stock compensation expense (Note 7)
446
1,167
1,730
2,774
$
1,319
$
2,258
$
7,005
$
8,001
Other Income
Loss on fair value derivatives & other instruments
$
-
$
49
$
(12)
$
607
Write-off due to prospecting right closures (Note 3)
-
-
223
-
Loss on early repayment of debt and Convertible Notes
31
-
135
300
Net finance income
(40)
(25)
(91)
(73)
Loss for the period
$
1,310
$
2,282
$
7,260
$
8,835
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:
Currency translation adjustment
396
(2,805)
2,792
(6,130)
Comprehensive loss (income) for the period
$
1,706
$
(523)
$
10,052
$
2,705
Net Loss attributable to:
Shareholders of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.
$
1,310
$
2,282
$
7,260
$
8,835
$
1,310
$
2,282
$
7,260
$
8,835
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Shareholders of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.
$
1,706
$
(523)
$
10,052
$
2,705
$
1,706
$
(523)
$
10,052
$
2,705
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
0.01
$
0.03
$
0.08
$
0.12
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
98,426,313
74,013,641
86,446,663
71,003,263
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(in thousands of United States Dollars, except # of Common Shares)
# of Common
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
Deficit
Attributable to
Non-
Total
Shares
Capital
Surplus
Other
Shareholders
Controlling
Comprehensive
of the Parent
Interest
Income (loss)
Company
Balance August 31, 2020
64,095,073
$
861,890
$
28,278
$
(164,124)
$
(746,313)
$
(20,269)
$
16,126
$
(4,143)
Stock based compensation
-
-
2,439
-
-
2,439
-
2,439
Restricted share units redeemed
121,668
189
(281)
-
-
(92)
-
(92)
Share options exercised
793,344
2,155
(773)
-
-
1,382
-
1,382
Share issuance - financing
9,339,276
25,325
-
-
-
25,325
-
25,325
Share issuance costs
-
(1,436)
-
-
-
(1,436)
-
(1,436)
Contributions of Waterberg JV Co.
-
-
-
-
(187)
(187)
643
456
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
6,130
-
6,130
-
6,130
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(8,835)
(8,835)
-
(8,835)
Balance May 31, 2021
74,349,361
$
888,123
$
29,663
$
(157,994)
$
(755,335)
$
4,457
$
16,769
$
21,226
Stock based compensation
-
482
-
-
482
-
482
Share options exercised
50,199
146
(43)
-
-
103
-
103
Share issuance - financing
871,566
2,624
-
-
-
2,624
-
2,624
Share issuance costs
-
(110)
-
-
-
(110)
-
(110)
Contributions of Waterberg JV Co.
-
-
-
-
(208)
(208)
816
608
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
(1,232)
-
(1,232)
-
(1,232)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(4,228)
(4,228)
-
(4,228)
Balance August 31, 2021
75,271,126
890,783
30,102
(159,226)
(759,771)
1,888
17,585
19,473
Stock based compensation
-
-
2,291
-
-
2,291
-
2,291
Restricted Share Units redeemed
257,856
750
(750)
-
-
-
-
-
Share options exercised
10,000
32
(10)
-
-
22
-
22
Share issuance - financing
11,463,665
25,656
-
-
-
25,656
-
25,656
Shares issued to repay convertible debt
11,793,509
18,941
-
-
-
18,941
-
18,941
Share issuance costs
-
(855)
-
-
-
(855)
-
(855)
Contributions of Waterberg JV Co.
-
-
-
-
(307)
(307)
1,173
866
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
(2,792)
-
(2,792)
-
(2,792)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(7,260)
(7,260)
-
(7,260)
Balance May 31, 2022
98,796,156
935,307
31,633
(162,018)
(767,338)
37,584
18,758
56,342
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of United States Dollars)
For the nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(7,260)
$
(8,835)
Add items not affecting cash / adjustments:
Depreciation
69
98
Interest expense
1,650
3,629
Unrealized foreign exchange (loss)
84
(107)
Loss on fair value of derivatives and other instruments
(12)
607
Loss on repayment of debt and Convertible Notes
135
300
Stock compensation expense
1,730
2,774
Share of joint venture expenditures
253
343
Directors' fees paid in deferred share units
118
120
Write-off costs associated with prospecting right closures (Note 3)
223
-
Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 10)
(790)
(2,753)
$
(3,800)
$
(3,824)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of equity
$
25,831
$
25,325
Equity issuance costs
(855)
(1,437)
Cash received from option exercises
22
1,382
Sprott Facility principal repayments
(9,400)
(8,670)
Sprott Facility interest paid
(293)
(1,301)
Convertible note interest paid
(826)
(687)
Costs associated with repayment of debt and Convertible Notes
(128)
-
Lease payments made
(70)
(78)
Share unit cash settlement
-
(191)
Cash received from Waterberg partners
348
1,321
$
14,629
$
15,664
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Performance bonds
$
(38)
$
(36)
Investment in Lion
(250)
(350)
Expenditures incurred on Waterberg Project
(3,183)
(2,916)
$
(3,471)
$
(3,302)
Net increase in cash
7,358
8,538
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
211
(857)
Cash, beginning of period
6,059
1,308
Cash, end of period
$
13,628
$
8,989
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
