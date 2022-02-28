Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTM   CA72765Q8829

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.

(PTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platinum Metals : Announces Positive Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
February, 28, 2022
Download (opens in new window)

Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from its Annual General Meeting held on February 28, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The meeting had a turnout of shareholders representing 54.42% of its issued shares eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders strongly supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed.

The number of directors is fixed at six and on a show of hands the Shareholders elected management's six nominees for directors. Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

DIRECTOR NUMBER
OF SHARES 		PERCENTAGE
OF VOTES CAST
FOR FOR WITHHELD
Diana Walters 33,204,401 99.54% 0.46%
Frank Hallam 33,203,359 99.54% 0.46%
Timothy Marlow 33,095,631 99.22% 0.78%
John Copelyn 32,732,123 98.13% 1.87%
Stuart Harshaw 32,456,396 97.30% 2.70%
Mpho Makwana 33,203,989 99.54% 0.46%

The re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors was voted in favour by 99.14% of the Shareholders.

For more information on these matters, please refer to Platinum Group's information circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.platinumgroupmetals.net.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Waterberg Project

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd., Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation and Hanwa Co. Ltd.

On behalf of the Board of
Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Frank R. Hallam
President and CEO

For further information contact:
Kris Begic, VP, Corporate Development
Platinum Group Metals Ltd., Vancouver
Tel: (604) 899-5450 / Toll Free: (866) 899-5450
www.platinumgroupmetals.net

Disclosure

The Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release, which has been prepared by management.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The Company directs readers to the risk factors described in the Company's Form 20-F annual report, annual information form and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com, respectively.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115145

SOURCE Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Multimedia Files:

Categories:Press Releases

Disclaimer

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:42:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
05:46pPLATINUM METALS : Announces Positive Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/14PLATINUM METALS : CompletesNon-Brokered Private Placement andFully Repays Credit Facility ..
PU
02/14PLATINUM METALS : Completes Purchase and Cancellation of US $20 Million Convertible Notes ..
PU
02/14Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Completes Purchase and Cancellation of US $20 Million Conver..
AQ
02/14PLATINUM METALS : Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Fully Repays Credit Facilit..
PU
02/11PLATINUM METALS : Completes Purchase and Cancellation of US $20 Million Convertible Notes
PU
02/11PLATINUM METALS : Corporate Presentation - February 11, 2022
PU
01/26PLATINUM METALS : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Planned Full Repayment of C..
PU
01/26Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Announces Full Repayment of Credit Facility
CI
01/25PLATINUM METALS : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Planned Full Repayment of C..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 191 M 191 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,52 CAD
Average target price 5,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target 116%
Managers and Directors
Frank R. Hallam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Gregory Blair Chief Financial Officer
Diana J. Walters Non-Executive Chairman
John Anthony Copelyn Independent Director
Stuart Alan Harshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.22.61%184
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED18.23%37 132
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD7.45%27 422
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED22.14%15 277
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED30.39%11 834
MP MATERIALS CORP.3.15%8 334