Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTM   CA72765Q8829

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.

(PTM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
1.900 CAD   -8.65%
06:45aPLATINUM METALS : Notice of Effectiveness (Form EFFECT)
PU
06/21PLATINUM METALS : Group Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
06/16PLATINUM METALS : Group Announces Ruling by High Court of South AfricaDenying Challenge by Wesizwe Limited to the 2018Sale of the Maseve Mine - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platinum Metals : Notice of Effectiveness (Form EFFECT)

06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notice of Effectiveness
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Notice of Effectiveness
Effectiveness Date: June 22, 2022 12:00 P.M.
Form: F-10
CIK: 0001095052
Company Name: PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD
File Number: 333-265633

Disclaimer

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
06:45aPLATINUM METALS : Notice of Effectiveness (Form EFFECT)
PU
06/21PLATINUM METALS : Group Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
06/16PLATINUM METALS : Group Announces Ruling by High Court of South AfricaDenying Challenge by..
PU
06/15PLATINUM METALS : Group Announces Ruling by High Court of South Africa Denying Challenge t..
PU
05/12PLATINUM METALS : and JOGMEC Confirm Objective to Advance Waterberg Project
PU
04/14PLATINUM METALS : Reports Second Quarter Results
PU
04/14PLATINUM METALS : 2022 Second Quarter Report
PU
04/14Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
04/07South Africa On the Cusp of Green Hydrogen Boom
AQ
03/01PLATINUM METALS : Announces Positive Results of - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,90 CAD
Average target price 3,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 103%
Managers and Directors
Frank R. Hallam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Gregory Blair Chief Financial Officer
Diana J. Walters Non-Executive Chairman
John Anthony Copelyn Independent Director
Stuart Alan Harshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD.-4.52%145
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-20.46%23 902
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-22.21%19 222
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.04%9 352
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-45.17%8 925
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-13.08%7 607