Platinum Metals : Notice of Effectiveness (Form EFFECT)
Notice of Effectiveness
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Notice of Effectiveness
Effectiveness Date:
June 22, 2022 12:00 P.M.
Form:
F-10
CIK:
0001095052
Company Name:
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD
File Number:
333-265633
Disclaimer
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:44:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-13,1 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
21,9 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-18,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
145 M
145 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
13
Free-Float
70,3%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1,90 CAD
Average target price
3,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target
103%