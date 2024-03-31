2,064,116 Equity Shares of Platinum Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

2,064,116 Equity Shares of Platinum Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 30 days starting from 1-MAR-2024 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 14 and 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of at least 20% of the post issue equity share capital of the company held by the promoters shall be considered as promoters? contribution ("Promoter?s Contribution") and shall be locked-in for a period of three (3) years from the date of Allotment. The promoter?s shareholding in excess of 20% of the post-issue equity share capital shall be locked in for a period of one year.



The entire pre-issue capital held by the persons other than promoters, all the pre-issue equity share capital shall be subject to lock-in for a period of six (6) months from the date of allotment.



50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment, while the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.