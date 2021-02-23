Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 4D and Half-Year report

Appendix 4D
Half-Year Report
Listing Rule 4.2A.3
Company
Platinum Asset Management Limited
ASX Code
PTM
Half-year ended
31 December 2020
Previous corresponding period half-year ended
31 December 2019
ABN
13 050 064 287
Results for Announcement to the Market
Announcement to the market for the Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated Group should be read in conjunction with the attached 31 December 2020 Interim Financial Report.
|
% Increase
|
$A'000
|
Total revenue and other income
|
8.5%
|
166,607
|
Profit from ordinary activities after income tax
|
14.4%
|
90,420
|
Net profit attributable to members
|
14.4%
|
90,420
|
Basic EPS (cents per share)
|
15.60 cps
The main contributor of the increase in revenue, profit and earnings per share was the mark to market gains on our seed investments, including dividends, which made an overall gain for the half-year of $36.2 million before tax, as compared to a gain of $7.7 million before tax for the half-year to 31 December 2019.
FUM at 31 December 2020 was $23.6 billion and this represented an increase of 10.4% from the 30 June 2020 closing FUM of $21.4 billion. The increase in FUM was driven by absolute investment performance which contributed $3.3 billion, which more than offset the net fund outflows of $1.0 billion.
Investment returns were strong for all of our funds and mandates for the half-year period to 31 December 2020.
Refer to the attached Auditor-reviewed financial statements for more financial information on the Consolidated Group results.
Dividends
Interim dividend declared Ex-dividend date Record date Payment date
12 cents per share fully-franked
2 March 2021
3 March 2021
18 March 2021
The final dividend paid for the year ended 30 June 2020 was 11 cents per share fully-franked.
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated.
Other Information
Net tangible assets per share was $0.57 at 31 December 2020, which was higher than 30 June 2020 amount of $0.55 per share.
Joanne Jefferies
Company Secretary 23 February 2021
Platinum Asset Management Limited
ABN 13 050 064 287
Interim Financial Report
For the half-year ended 31 December 2020
Platinum Asset Management Limited Corporate directory
31 December 2020
DirectorsShareholder liaisonGuy Strapp (appointed on 27 August 2020) Michael Cole (retired on 20 November 2020) Stephen Menzies
Anne Loveridge Brigitte Smith Tim Trumper Kerr Neilson Andrew Clifford Elizabeth Norman Andrew Stannard
Elizabeth Norman
Company secretary
Joanne Jefferies
Registered officeShare register
Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place Sydney NSW 2000
Phone 1300 726 700 (Australia only) Phone 0800 700 726 (New Zealand only) Phone +61 2 9255 7500
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd Level 3, 60 Carrington Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Phone 1300 855 080 (Australia only) Phone +61 3 9415 4000
Fax +61 3 9473 2500
Auditor
Ernst & Young
Stock exchange listing
Platinum Asset Management Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: PTM)
Website
www.platinum.com.au/Shareholder-information/
