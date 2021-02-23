Log in
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(PTM)
Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 4D and Half-Year report

02/23/2021 | 01:24am EST

02/23/2021 | 01:24am EST
Appendix 4D

Half-Year Report

Listing Rule 4.2A.3

Company

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ASX Code

PTM

Half-year ended

31 December 2020

Previous corresponding period half-year ended

31 December 2019

ABN

13 050 064 287

Results for Announcement to the Market

Announcement to the market for the Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated Group should be read in conjunction with the attached 31 December 2020 Interim Financial Report.

% Increase

$A'000

Total revenue and other income

8.5%

166,607

Profit from ordinary activities after income tax

14.4%

90,420

Net profit attributable to members

14.4%

90,420

Basic EPS (cents per share)

15.60 cps

The main contributor of the increase in revenue, profit and earnings per share was the mark to market gains on our seed investments, including dividends, which made an overall gain for the half-year of $36.2 million before tax, as compared to a gain of $7.7 million before tax for the half-year to 31 December 2019.

FUM at 31 December 2020 was $23.6 billion and this represented an increase of 10.4% from the 30 June 2020 closing FUM of $21.4 billion. The increase in FUM was driven by absolute investment performance which contributed $3.3 billion, which more than offset the net fund outflows of $1.0 billion.

Investment returns were strong for all of our funds and mandates for the half-year period to 31 December 2020.

Refer to the attached Auditor-reviewed financial statements for more financial information on the Consolidated Group results.

Dividends

Interim dividend declared Ex-dividend date Record date Payment date

12 cents per share fully-franked

2 March 2021

3 March 2021

18 March 2021

The final dividend paid for the year ended 30 June 2020 was 11 cents per share fully-franked.

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Emailinvest@platinum.com.au| Websitewww.platinum.com.au

Platinum Investment Management Limited ABN 25 063 565 006 AFSL 221935 trading as Platinum Asset Management®

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated.

Other Information

Net tangible assets per share was $0.57 at 31 December 2020, which was higher than 30 June 2020 amount of $0.55 per share.

Joanne Jefferies

Company Secretary 23 February 2021

Page 2 of 2

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ABN 13 050 064 287

Interim Financial Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2020

Platinum Asset Management Limited Corporate directory

31 December 2020

DirectorsShareholder liaisonGuy Strapp (appointed on 27 August 2020) Michael Cole (retired on 20 November 2020) Stephen Menzies

Anne Loveridge Brigitte Smith Tim Trumper Kerr Neilson Andrew Clifford Elizabeth Norman Andrew Stannard

Elizabeth Norman

Company secretary

Joanne Jefferies

Registered officeShare register

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place Sydney NSW 2000

Phone 1300 726 700 (Australia only) Phone 0800 700 726 (New Zealand only) Phone +61 2 9255 7500

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd Level 3, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Phone 1300 855 080 (Australia only) Phone +61 3 9415 4000

Fax +61 3 9473 2500

Auditor

Ernst & Young

Stock exchange listing

Platinum Asset Management Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: PTM)

Website

www.platinum.com.au/Shareholder-information/

Disclaimer

Platinum Asset Management Limited published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 273 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2021 141 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2021 128 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 2 407 M 1 904 M 1 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,34x
EV / Sales 2022 8,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Platinum Investment Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,81 AUD
Last Close Price 4,15 AUD
Spread / Highest target 3,61%
Spread / Average Target -8,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Mcrae Clifford CEO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Andrew Stannard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andy Kirwan Technology Head
Robert Sidoti Operations Manager
V. Matthew Githens Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED1.72%1 904
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC7.50%9 103
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY0.96%8 320
AMP LIMITED-14.42%3 649
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-10.51%1 603
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED15.35%1 454
