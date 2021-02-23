Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 4D and Half-Year report

Appendix 4D

Half-Year Report

Listing Rule 4.2A.3

Company

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ASX Code

PTM

Half-year ended

31 December 2020

Previous corresponding period half-year ended

31 December 2019

ABN

13 050 064 287

Results for Announcement to the Market

Announcement to the market for the Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated Group should be read in conjunction with the attached 31 December 2020 Interim Financial Report.

% Increase $A'000 Total revenue and other income 8.5% 166,607 Profit from ordinary activities after income tax 14.4% 90,420 Net profit attributable to members 14.4% 90,420 Basic EPS (cents per share) 15.60 cps

The main contributor of the increase in revenue, profit and earnings per share was the mark to market gains on our seed investments, including dividends, which made an overall gain for the half-year of $36.2 million before tax, as compared to a gain of $7.7 million before tax for the half-year to 31 December 2019.

FUM at 31 December 2020 was $23.6 billion and this represented an increase of 10.4% from the 30 June 2020 closing FUM of $21.4 billion. The increase in FUM was driven by absolute investment performance which contributed $3.3 billion, which more than offset the net fund outflows of $1.0 billion.

Investment returns were strong for all of our funds and mandates for the half-year period to 31 December 2020.

Refer to the attached Auditor-reviewed financial statements for more financial information on the Consolidated Group results.

Dividends

Interim dividend declared Ex-dividend date Record date Payment date

12 cents per share fully-franked

2 March 2021

3 March 2021

18 March 2021

The final dividend paid for the year ended 30 June 2020 was 11 cents per share fully-franked.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated.

Other Information

Net tangible assets per share was $0.57 at 31 December 2020, which was higher than 30 June 2020 amount of $0.55 per share.

Joanne Jefferies

Company Secretary 23 February 2021

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ABN 13 050 064 287

Interim Financial Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2020

Platinum Asset Management Limited Corporate directory

31 December 2020

31 December 2020

