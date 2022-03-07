Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

7 March 2022

Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum")

Funds Under Management ("FUM")1

28/2/2022 31/1/2022

($M)($M)

Funds under management 21,118 22,463

In February 2022, Platinum experienced net outflows of approximately $205 million. This included net outflows from the Platinum Trust Funds2 of approximately $142 million.

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

Joanne Jefferies | Company Secretary

Elizabeth Norman | Director of Investor Services and Communications

Platinum Asset Management Limited

Funds Under Management and flow information are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited. Platinum International Fund (includes Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum Global Fund (Long Only) (former Platinum Unhedged Fund), Platinum Asia Fund (includes Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund and Platinum Global Fund.

