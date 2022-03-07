Log in
    PTM   AU000000PTM6

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(PTM)
Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

03/07/2022 | 12:29am EST
7 March 2022

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Sydney NSW 2000

By e-Lodgement

Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum")

Funds Under Management ("FUM")1

28/2/2022 31/1/2022

($M)($M)

Funds under management

21,118

22,463

In February 2022, Platinum experienced net outflows of approximately $205 million. This included net outflows from the Platinum Trust Funds2 of approximately $142 million.

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

Authorised by

Joanne Jefferies | Company Secretary

Investor contact

Elizabeth Norman | Director of Investor Services and Communications

Platinum Asset Management Limited

Tel: 61 2 9255 7500

Fax: 61 2 9254 5555

  1. Funds Under Management and flow information are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.
  2. Platinum International Fund (includes Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum Global Fund (Long Only) (former Platinum Unhedged Fund), Platinum Asia Fund (includes Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund and Platinum Global Fund.

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Email invest@platinum.com.au | Website www.platinum.com.au Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

Disclaimer

Platinum Asset Management Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
