Platinum Asset Management Limited is an Australia-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the fund management business. It operates through two segments: fund management and investments and other. Its products by type include managed funds, listed investment companies, Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)-quoted managed funds, mFund, platinum investment bonds, and offshore products. Its managed funds include Platinum International Fund, Platinum Global Fund, Platinum Asia Fund, Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund, MLC Platinum Global Fund, and Platinum Global Transition Fund. The mFund Settlement Service allows access to certain unlisted managed funds through a more streamlined transaction settlement process. Quoted managed funds offer investors the advantage of knowing the fund's intra-day indicative NAV per unit before placing a trade.