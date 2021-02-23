Platinum Investment Management : Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

PTM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

New announcement

Date of this announcement Tuesday February 23, 2021

Distribution Amount AUD 0.12000000

Tuesday March 2, 2021

Wednesday March 3, 2021

Thursday March 18, 2021

ABN

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

relates to a period of six months
Registration Number 13050064287
Thursday December 31, 2020

Thursday December 31, 2020

Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? No

AUD - Australian Dollar

Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security AUD 0.12000000

Yes

Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

No

No

Yes

New Zealand shareholders can nominate a New Zealand dollar account (prior to record date) for payment in New Zealand dollars and the dividend entitlement is converted at a spot rate.

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

exchange rates: spot rate
date for information to be released Wednesday March 3, 2021

Actual

No

No

AUD 0.12000000

fully franked: Yes

franked 100.0000 %

30.0000 %

AUD 0.12000000

AUD 0.00000000

Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %