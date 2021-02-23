Platinum Investment Management : Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
PTM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Date of this announcement Tuesday February 23, 2021
Distribution Amount AUD 0.12000000
Tuesday March 2, 2021
Wednesday March 3, 2021
Thursday March 18, 2021
1.3 ASX issuer code PTM
1.5 Date of this announcement Tuesday February 23, 2021
ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Thursday December 31, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date Wednesday March 3, 2021
Tuesday March 2, 2021
2A.6 Payment Date Thursday March 18, 2021
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.12000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
New Zealand shareholders can nominate a New Zealand dollar account (prior to record date) for payment in New Zealand dollars and the dividend entitlement is converted at a spot rate.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:Currency
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
Payment currency equivalent amount per security NZD
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments spot rate
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released Wednesday March 3, 2021
Actual
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.12000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked 100.0000 %
(%) 30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.12000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.