PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
PTM   AU000000PTM6

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(PTM)
Platinum Investment Management : Notification of dividend / distribution

02/23/2021 | 01:24am EST
Announcement Summary

Entity name

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PTM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Tuesday February 23, 2021

Distribution Amount AUD 0.12000000

Ex Date

Tuesday March 2, 2021

Record Date

Wednesday March 3, 2021

Payment Date

Thursday March 18, 2021

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code PTM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Tuesday February 23, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code PTM

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

  • 2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

    Ordinary

  • 2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six monthsRegistration Number 13050064287

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date Wednesday March 3, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday March 2, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date Thursday March 18, 2021

  • 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

    Security holder approval

    Court approval

    Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

    FIRB approval

    Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

    No

  • 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.12000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

New Zealand shareholders can nominate a New Zealand dollar account (prior to record date) for payment in New Zealand dollars and the dividend entitlement is converted at a spot rate.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:Currency

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Payment currency equivalent amount per security NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments spot rate

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released Wednesday March 3, 2021

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.12000000

  • 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

    3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

    AUD

    3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

    Yes

    Yes

  • 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 100.0000 %

(%) 30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.12000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %



Disclaimer

Platinum Asset Management Limited published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 273 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2021 141 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2021 128 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 2 407 M 1 904 M 1 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,34x
EV / Sales 2022 8,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,81 AUD
Last Close Price 4,15 AUD
Spread / Highest target 3,61%
Spread / Average Target -8,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Mcrae Clifford CEO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Andrew Stannard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andy Kirwan Technology Head
Robert Sidoti Operations Manager
V. Matthew Githens Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED1.72%1 904
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC7.50%9 103
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY0.96%8 320
AMP LIMITED-14.42%3 649
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-10.51%1 603
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED15.35%1 454
