Platinum Investment Management : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PTM

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday January 13, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
PTM
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
409,959
31/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
13050064287
1.3
ASX issuer code
PTM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
13/1/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
PTMAA : RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
PTM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
295,002
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
1/10/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
31/12/2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
This notification pertains to the exercise of PTMAA rights by a number of participants on a number of different dates during the period and therefore the securities the subject of this notification were transferred on a number of different dates.
In addition to the 295,002 PTM ordinary shares transferred in satisfaction of the exercise of 295,002 PTMAA rights, a further 114,957 PTM ordinary shares were transferred to satisfy the dividend equivalent payments attaching to the 295,002 exercised PTMAA rights.
Issue details
Number of +securities
409,959
