Platinum Investment Management : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PTM

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

31/12/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

This notification pertains to the exercise of PTMAA rights by a number of participants on a number of different dates during the period and therefore the securities the subject of this notification were transferred on a number of different dates.

In addition to the 295,002 PTM ordinary shares transferred in satisfaction of the exercise of 295,002 PTMAA rights, a further 114,957 PTM ordinary shares were transferred to satisfy the dividend equivalent payments attaching to the 295,002 exercised PTMAA rights.