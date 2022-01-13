Log in
Platinum Investment Management : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PTM

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 13, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

PTM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

409,959

31/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

13050064287

1.3

ASX issuer code

PTM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

PTMAA : RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

PTM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

295,002

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/10/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

31/12/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

This notification pertains to the exercise of PTMAA rights by a number of participants on a number of different dates during the period and therefore the securities the subject of this notification were transferred on a number of different dates.

In addition to the 295,002 PTM ordinary shares transferred in satisfaction of the exercise of 295,002 PTMAA rights, a further 114,957 PTM ordinary shares were transferred to satisfy the dividend equivalent payments attaching to the 295,002 exercised PTMAA rights.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

409,959

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Platinum Asset Management Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
