Platinum Investment Management : Update - Notification of dividend / distribution

Entity name
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
PTM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
3/9/2021
Reason for the Update
New Zealand dollar equivalent amount per security for payment of dividend to New Zealand shareholders
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
13050064287
1.3
ASX issuer code
PTM
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
New Zealand dollar equivalent amount per security for payment of dividend to New Zealand shareholders
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
25/8/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
3/9/2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code
PTM
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
30/6/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.4 +Record Date
3/9/2021
2A.5 Ex Date
2/9/2021
2A.6 Payment Date
16/9/2021
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.12000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
New Zealand shareholders can nominate a New Zealand dollar account (prior to record date) for payment in New Zealand dollars and the dividend entitlement is converted at a spot rate.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD 0.12445900
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
Spot rate
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
3/9/2021
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.12000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.12000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Notification of dividend / distribution
