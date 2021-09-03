Log in
Platinum Investment Management : Update - Notification of dividend / distribution

09/03/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PTM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

3/9/2021

Reason for the Update

New Zealand dollar equivalent amount per security for payment of dividend to New Zealand shareholders

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

13050064287

1.3

ASX issuer code

PTM

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

New Zealand dollar equivalent amount per security for payment of dividend to New Zealand shareholders

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

25/8/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

3/9/2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PTM

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

30/6/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date

3/9/2021

2A.5 Ex Date

2/9/2021

2A.6 Payment Date

16/9/2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.12000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

New Zealand shareholders can nominate a New Zealand dollar account (prior to record date) for payment in New Zealand dollars and the dividend entitlement is converted at a spot rate.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 0.12445900

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

Spot rate

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

3/9/2021

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.12000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.12000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Platinum Asset Management Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 278 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2022 140 M 104 M 104 M
Net cash 2022 151 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 6,00%
Capitalization 2 222 M 1 645 M 1 645 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,45x
EV / Sales 2023 7,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
