PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(PTM)
Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

04/09/2021
9 April 2021

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Sydney NSW 2000

By e-Lodgement

Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum")

Funds Under Management ("FUM")1

31/03/2021 28/02/2021

($M)($M)

Funds Under Management

24,500

24,853

In March 2021, Platinum experienced net outflows of approximately $206 million. This included net outflows from the Platinum Trust Funds2 of approximately $41 million. $99 million of the total net outflow is related to one client rebalancing their portfolio.

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

Authorised by

Joanne Jefferies | Company Secretary

Investor contact

Elizabeth Norman | Director of Investor Services and Communications

Platinum Asset Management Limited

Tel: 61 2 9255 7500

Fax: 61 2 9254 5555

  1. Funds Under Management and flow information are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.
  2. Platinum International Fund (includes Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum Unhedged Fund, Platinum Asia Fund (includes Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund and Platinum Global Fund.

Platinum Asset Management Limited published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
