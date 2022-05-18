Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Plato Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGC   CA72766E1025

PLATO GOLD CORP.

(PGC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/16 03:52:12 pm EDT
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
03:52pPLATO GOLD : Announces Q1 2022 Results
PU
04/22Plato Gold Reports Q4 Loss of $33,000
MT
04/22Plato Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plato Gold : Announces Q1 2022 Results

05/18/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Toronto, May 19, 2022 - Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V:PGC) (OTCQB: NIOVF) (FRANKFURT: 4Y7

OR WKN: A0M2QX) ("Plato" or the "Company") an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the three months financial results for fiscal 2022 and 2021, as summarized below:

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

Income

$

718

$

239

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

$

55,563

$

49,669

Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.00

$

0.00

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

- basic and diluted

219,732,384

209,269,717

For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com.

About Plato Gold Corp.

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Markets, and Frankfurt Exchange with projects in Timmins, Ontario, Marathon, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario with a focus on gold.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 95% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. ("WMSA"), an Argentina incorporated company that holds a number of contiguous mineral rights totalling 9,672 hectares with potential for gold and silver.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of approximately 5,146 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario with the primary target being niobium.

The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of 2,247 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon Ontario of which 19 claims are contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining's Marathon PGM project and is located on strike to Generation Mining's Sally deposit.

For additional company information, please visit www.platogold.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Cohen

President and CEO

Plato Gold Corp.

  1. 416-968-0608
  1. 416-968-3339info@platogold.com www.platogold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, concentrations of pay minerals that may offset operating costs and future plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include but are not limited to: changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful and even it tests are successful, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits cannot be obtained. Although management of Plato has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Plato Gold Corp. published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 19:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLATO GOLD CORP.
03:52pPLATO GOLD : Announces Q1 2022 Results
PU
04/22Plato Gold Reports Q4 Loss of $33,000
MT
04/22Plato Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/22Plato Gold Reports on 2021 Year-End Results
AQ
04/22Plato Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 202..
CI
04/22PLATO GOLD : Announces Year End 2021 Results
PU
04/22Plato Gold Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/04PLATO GOLD : reports on Good Hope Niobium Project High-Resolution Survey
PU
04/04Plato Gold Shares Stumble After Survey Results From Good Hope Niobium Project in Ontari..
MT
04/04Plato reports on High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey o..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 5,49 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart PLATO GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Plato Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Jan Cohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg K. W. Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Hamilton Paterson Chairman
Peter C. Hubacheck Independent Director
James E. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLATO GOLD CORP.-16.67%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.61%51 984
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.11%36 359
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.32%25 472
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.96%23 698
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.86%18 156