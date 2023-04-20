Plato Gold : Financial Statements Year End 2022

Consolidated Financial Statements Plato Gold Corp. For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Stated in Canadian Dollars) INDEX Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting 1 Independent Auditor's Report 2 - 5 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 6 Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 7 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 8 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow 9 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 10 - 38

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING The consolidated financial statements were prepared by the management of Plato Gold Corp. (the "Company"), reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, and approved by the Board of Directors. Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and believes that they fairly represent the Company's financial position and the results of operations in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Management has included amounts in the Company's consolidated financial statements based on estimates, judgments, and policies that it believes reasonable in the circumstances. To discharge its responsibilities for financial reporting and for the safeguarding of assets, management believes that it has established appropriate systems of internal accounting control which provide reasonable assurance that the assets are maintained and accounted for in accordance with its policies and that transactions are recorded accurately in the Company's books and records. "Anthony J. Cohen" President and CEO "Greg K. W. Wong" CFO Toronto, Ontario April 19, 2023 -1-

Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Plato Gold Corp. Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Plato Gold Corp. ("the Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and the consolidated statement of net loss and comprehensive loss, consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Plato Gold Corp. as at December 31, 2022 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Emphasis of Matter - Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 1 and Note 2 (e) in the consolidated financial statements. The Company has not yet achieved profitable operations, has incurred significant losses to date and has a cumulative deficit of $12,308,629, working capital deficiency of $738,546 and net comprehensive loss for the year of $239,259 and expects to incur future losses in the development of its business. As stated in Note 1 and Note 2 (e), these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1 and Note 2 (e), indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Evaluation of Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern Description of the matter We draw attention to Note 1 and Note 2 (e) to the financial statements. At each reporting date, the Company assesses its ability to continue as a going concern. Whether the Company is able to continue as a going concern is a significant management judgment. Why the matter is a key audit matter We identified the evaluation of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as a key audit matter. This matter represented an area of higher assessed risk of material misstatement, which required significant auditor judgment in the evaluation of the results of our procedures. How the matter was addressed in the audit The primary procedure we performed to address this key audit matter included the following: We evaluated the appropriateness of the Company's key strategy to resolve the situation given the current financial position and cash flows from operations.

Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Plato Gold Corp. (Continued) Key Audit Matters (Continued) Evaluation of Capitalized Resource Property Costs for Impairment Description of the matter We draw attention to Note 6 to the financial statements. At each reporting date, the Company must consider whether there is objective evidence of impairment in the mineral properties as a result of events that have occurred after the initial recognition of the resource property costs (a "loss event") and whether that loss event (or events) has an impact on the estimated recoverability of the resource properties. The Company's assessment of whether there are any indicators that the carrying value of its investments in mineral properties may be impaired is a significant management judgment. Why the matter is a key audit matter We identified the evaluation of evidence of impairment for each of the mineral properties as a key audit matter. This matter represented an area of higher assessed risk of material misstatement, which required significant auditor judgment in the evaluation of the results of our procedures. How the matter was addressed in the audit The primary procedure we performed to address this key audit matter included the following: We evaluated the appropriateness of the Company's impairment analysis by assessing the mineral properties for any indicators of impairment in accordance with IFRS 6. Evaluation of the Valuation of Warrants Issued in the Year Description of the matter We draw attention to Note 2 (d) and Note 10 to the financial statements. The Company determines the fair value of the warrants and capitalizes such amounts upon issuance. The assessment of the fair value of the warrants is a complex calculation and requires significant management judgment. Why the matter is a key audit matter We identified the fair value of the warrants as a key audit matter. This matter represented an area of higher assessed risk of material misstatement, which required significant auditor judgment in the evaluation of the results of our procedures. How the matter was addressed in the audit The primary procedure we performed to address this key audit matter included the following: We evaluated the appropriateness of the Company's fair value analysis by assessing the inputs, assumptions, and formulas used in the Black Scholes Model and subsequent use of the relative fair value method. Other Matter The financial statements of Plato Gold Corp. for the year ended December 31, 2021, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on April 21, 2021. Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditor's Report Thereon Management is responsible for other information. Other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audits of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditors' report. We have nothing to report in this regard.