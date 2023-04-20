Plato Gold : MD&A (Annual 2022)

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the year ended December 31, 2022 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Plato Gold Corp (the "Company") provides an analysis of the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The following information should be read in conjunction with the accompanying 2022 audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to the audited consolidated financial statements. The audited consolidated financial statements and related notes of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Refer to the notes of the December 31, 2022, audited consolidated financial statements for disclosure of the Company's significant accounting policies. The Company's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:PGC), OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NIOVF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX). International Financial Reporting Standards The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, and the December 31, 2021, audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as published by the International Accounting Standards Board. Date of Report This report is prepared as of April 19, 2023. Forward Looking Statements This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward- looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of - 1 -

future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information, including press releases, have been filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and are available online under our profile at www.sedar.comor the Company's website at www.platogold.com. Company Overview Plato Gold Corp is a Canadian exploration company focused on prospective properties in recognized mining districts worldwide, including Marathon and Timmins, Ontario, and Santa Cruz, Argentina. The Company was first listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:PGC) in 2005. Plato Gold Corp was formed as a result of a reverse takeover by its predecessor corporation, Plato Gold Corp of Shatheena Capital Corp., a capital pool company, and the subsequent amalgamation of Plato Gold Corp and Shatheena Capital Corp. Plato Gold Corp, the private company, was started in 1996. The Company has four regionally based projects. The first project is the Good Hope Niobium Project consisting of a total of 254 claims, consisting of 227 Single Cell Mining Claims and 27 Boundary Cell Mining Claims, and covers an area of approximately 5,146 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium Property. The second project is the Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of a total of 111 Single Cell Mining Claims and covers an area of approximately 2,247 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon Ontario of which 19 claims are contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining's Marathon PGM project where their Sally deposit is located. On January 28, 2020, the Company signed an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Pic River PGM claims. The third project, the Lolita Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, is comprised of a number of contiguous mineral rights totalling 9,672 hectares in Southern Argentina. On August 9, 2011, Winnipeg Minerals S.A. ("WMSA") was incorporated in Argentina. The mineral rights were subsequently transferred to WMSA as of November 14, 2011. As of August 31, 2020, Plato Gold Corp holds 95% of the outstanding shares of WMSA and Dr. P. Lhotka holds 5%. The fourth project is the Timmins Gold Project in Northern Ontario which includes four properties (Guibord, Harker, Holloway, and Marriott) in what is sometimes referred to as the - 2 -

Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins. The Project consists of 4 mining leases and 98 claims and covers 1,658 hectares. Plato Gold Corp is in the early stage of exploration on the Ontario and Argentina projects. Year Ended December 31, 2022 Highlights In the year ended December 31, 2022: In March 2020, governments in Canada and globally initiated a myriad of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a series of closing and reopening of businesses in Canada and a prolonged slowdown in the national economy.

COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a series of closing and reopening of businesses in Canada and a prolonged slowdown in the national economy. The Company has applied to the government COVID-19 relief programs and received loan proceeds of $40,000 in November 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company received an additional loan of $20,000 from the same program. The loan is due December 31, 2023.

quarter, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $415,000. On the Good Hope Niobium Project, the Company is working to secure additional financing for the next stage of development. The high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey was completed in November 2021, and the results were reported on April 4, 2022.

high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey was completed in November 2021, and the results were reported on April 4, 2022. For the Pic River PGM Project in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon Ontario, the Company is working to secure financing to advance the project. Anniversary payments of shares and cash were made in January in keeping with the terms of the option agreement, which is in good standing. In addition, a high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey was completed in November 2021, and the results were reported on March 9, 2022.

high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey was completed in November 2021, and the results were reported on March 9, 2022. For our Lolita Property in Santa Cruz, Argentina, the Company is in discussion with potential investors on the project.

The Company is also working on converting the Marriott claims to a lease. A small work program was completed in February 2022, and results were reported in the third quarter of 2022.

Overall Performance On the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, total assets increased to $2,471,566 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2,288,227 as at December 31, 2021. The increase is due to the non-brokered private placement, which was closed in the third quarter, and offset by the use of funds for exploration activities on two properties and normal operations of the Company. As per the note below about Exploration Properties Write-down, in 2015, the Company took the position to write off the entire carrying value of the Company's exploration properties in Timmins, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina. In 2017, the Company optioned the Good Hope Niobium Project and subsequently acquired 100% ownership in 2019. In addition, in 2020, the Company optioned the Pic River PGM Project, both of which are in their early stage with ongoing exploration and evaluation activities. Therefore, the Company will continue to substantiate the carrying value of these two properties as exploration and evaluation activities are active. Cash decreased to $78,774 from $112,731 at December 31, 2021, mainly due to funds received in the year for the non-broker private placement, offset by expenditures for exploration activities during the year and the Company's ongoing operations. Prepaid expenses of $18,026 represent mainly advances made for the annual OTCMarkets listing paid in 2022. The other receivables increased to $9,993 from $9,661 at December 31, 2021, mainly due to GST and HST receivables. Portfolio investments decreased from $84,248 at December 31, 2021, to $75,540 at December 31, 2022, representing the securities holdings. The decrease results from normal fluctuation in the market value of the shares. Mineral properties and deferred exploration costs of $2,289,233 were recorded as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2,064,789 as of December 31, 2021, due to recognition of the carrying value of the Good Hope Niobium Project and the Pic River PGM Project. See the note below regarding the ongoing write-off for the entire carrying value of the Company's exploration properties in Timmins, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina. On the liabilities side, accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased to $723,799 at December 31, 2022, from $713,488 at December 31, 2021, as a result of normal operating costs for the year and increases in loan from a related company and flow-through share premium liability. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities mainly include professional fees such as accounting, auditing, and legal. There are minimal current payables related to the Company's exploration activities. Due to related company of $57,089 reported for the year represents an advance from a related party. Loans payable represent the government COVID-19 loan. - 4 -