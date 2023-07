Plava Laguna dd is a Croatia-based company engaged in the tourist industry. It offers accommodation in hotels, including four-, three- and two-star, three resorts Galijot, apartment villages and camping sites, in and around the coastal resort of Porec, in the Istria region of Croatia. The Company also plans and organizes business conventions, seminars and meetings in its chain of hotels, and provides recreational facilities, sports, boat excursions, parties and entertainment programs. As of December 31, 2011, the Company has three subsidiaries, including a 92.28%-owned Hoteli Croatia dd, wholly owned Laguna Invest doo and a 55.55%-owined Excelsa Hoteli doo. As of December 31, 2011, Sutivan Investment Anstalt, based in Liechtenstein, held an 80.34% stake in the Company. On September 28, 2012, the Company acquired Hotel Bonavia dd.