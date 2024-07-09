In language English
Title Issuer under observation: PLAG
Reason for observation: due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 15,00 per ordinary share and EUR 15,03 per preferred share
Commencing time 09.07.2024. 12:03
Date of removal -
Issuer PLAVA LAGUNA dioničko društvo za ugostiteljstvo i turizam
Affected security ALL

