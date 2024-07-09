Plava Laguna d.d. is a leading Croatian tourist groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operating hotels and apartments (70.8%): at the end of 2021, owns 20 hotels and 10 apartment resorts in Croatia; - operating camping sites (26.6%): owns 9 campsites; - other (2.6%): organizing trips and cruises, operating restaurants and leisure facilities, etc.