|In language
|English
|Title
|Issuer under observation: PLAG
|Reason for observation:
|due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 15,00 per ordinary share and EUR 15,03 per preferred share
|Commencing time
|09.07.2024. 12:03
|Date of removal
|-
|Issuer
|PLAVA LAGUNA dioničko društvo za ugostiteljstvo i turizam
|Affected security
|ALL
